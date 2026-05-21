Brock Purdy Speaks Glowingly of 49ers Rookie De'Zhaun Stribling

Brock Purdy has a quite a few new faces to throw to in 2026.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, which would've been enough to improve the receiver position in the short-term. However, the 49ers needed long-term reinforcement.

That's what led them to draft Ole Miss receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, among many factors. Purdy will need to build a strong rapport with Stribling, which will take time and some growing pains.

It likely won't be an immediate connection, and Purdy knows this. But once all of the blurriness dissipates, Purdy thinks Stribling will be a fun weapon to have at his disposal.

Brock Purdy raves about De'Zhaun Stribling

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Stribling is a guy that has a lot of raw talent,” Purdy said at the 2026 Dwight Clark Legacy Series event. “Throwing routes on air to him, getting a feel for how he moves and his speed. He's a guy that, once we get him in the playbook a lot and get reps with each other on the field, I feel like he’s gonna be a guy that’s going to come in and make an instant impact.”

"Kyle and Leonard (Hankerson) have done a really good job developing receivers. To have him in the fold with the great receiver corps that we have right now is amazing as a quarterback."

Purdy is in no rush for Stribling to become an integral part of the offense. He knows that it's an uphill climb to become embedded in the 49ers' offense. It's not an easy task.

Kyle Shanahan's scheme is one of the most complicated in the league. Purdy arguably knows that more than anyone, despite having an electric rookie season.

But he also knows that Stribling is in good hands with Shanahan and wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson. Being around Evans, Kirk, and other veterans will also assist with his development.

I'd imagine Purdy will be giving coaching points to Stribling as well. Since Stribling is essentially a replacement for Jauan Jennings, he'll try to steer him in that direction.

It's going to take time. Don't expect Stribling to be a key role player in 2026. He's behind Evans and Ricky Pearsall. There are also the veterans, Kirk and Demarcus Robinson, who Shanahan will trust more.

Injuries are what will drive up Stribling's usage, unless he manages to impress early and often. For now, there's no pressure on him to do that, so he can play freely.

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