Christian McCaffrey Cites the Key to Improving the 49ers' Run Game

It was tough to watch the San Francisco 49ers run the ball last season. Usually, their running game is impeccable.

Dare I say, a standard for offenses across the league to imitate. Unfortunately for the Niners, it was an awful year running the ball in 2025. They registered 3.8 yards per carry, the worst in the NFL.

It was also the worst of any year under Kyle Shanahan since he took over as head coach in 2017. Numerous factors played a part in it, but there’s one in particular that Christian McCaffrey is focusing on to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

This is the key to improving the 49ers' run game

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Just focusing on what I can and what I can do better. Breaking tackles, hitting those long ones. That’s something I can get better at that I’ve been focusing on all offseason,” McCaffrey said after Day 2 of OTAs. “Just getting the big play back. That’s the thing I can focus on.

“You can’t always control what happens in a play, but if the hole’s there, you got to hit it. You got to make the eight-to-ten-yard runs, the big ones, and if it’s not there, then you got to do everything you can to get four or five, to get three or four, whatever it is.”

It’s really as simple as that. The 49ers need to rip off big plays. It’s the key for their run game to look better. They did none of that last year. Shanahan has been citing that all offseason as the main issue; their numbers were horrible last year.

A key reason the 49ers and McCaffrey couldn’t generate explosive plays in the run game is because of poor blocking. The offensive line, tight ends, and wide receivers couldn’t synchronize their blocking consistently.

Countless times, McCaffrey was running into a wall or the tiniest lane that only notched two yards. It’s no wonder he’s said that last season was the toughest on him. He needs help.

Now, McCaffrey isn’t absolved of blame either, which he acknowledges in his answer. He may have lost a step last season. And if he didn’t, he’s likely to show it this upcoming season now that he’s older and with a lot more wear and tear.

This is where rotating him with rookie Kaelon Black and Jordan James could help. It’s to keep him fresh, which should lead to him increasing his efficiency, especially for the longevity of the season.

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