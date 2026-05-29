Kyle Shanahan Gets Blunt About 49ers Signing Joey Bosa

Signing free agent edge rusher Joey Bosa has been one of the main topics of discussion for the San Francisco 49ers since March.

The idea of pairing him up with his brother, Nick Bosa, is alluring, along with improving the pass rush. It would also be a dream scenario for the marketing department.

However, Bosa remains unsigned. The possibility will always be there so long as he's a free agent, which means questions will always be asked about it to players and coaches of the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan was asked about the 49ers possibly signing Bosa today after OTAs, and he provided a blunt and telling answer.

Kyle Shanahan gets blunt on 49ers adding Joey Bosa

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"I love signing good players," Shanahan said with a bit of a smile. "I look at our team as, we kind of have our team, and anyone else we can figure out to bring, especially someone like that, that would be awesome. But that stuff's not always possible."

The beginning of Shanahan's answer is the telling portion. It's clear that he wants the 49ers to sign Bosa, but that is where he gets blunt about the situation.

It's not possible. Bosa is out of their price range, or the salary cap personnel aren't willing to cough up the lucrative one-year deal to get him.

John Lynch alluded to it at the NFL annual meetings. The 49ers are wise to avoid Bosa at a high price. He's not a great player anymore and has a concerning injury history.

And now that the 49ers drafted Romello Height, it emphasizes how pointless it is to sign Bosa. All that would do is shrink the runway for Height to develop.

It benefits the 49ers more to work with Height than to sign Bosa and give him the starting role immediately. At least with Height, they have him for the next few years at least.

He might not be as impactful as Bosa right now, but it's not like Bosa is dominating offensive linemen like he was several years ago. This idea that the 49ers need to sign him needs to be retired.

Bosa needs the 49ers more than the 49ers need him. Maybe if some injuries take place, that is when the 49ers will have to act out of desperation. That is when the price to sign him makes sense.

Until that happens, bringing him aboard isn't much helpful.

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