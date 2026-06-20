San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz has made it clear he wants to reach double digits in years with the team.

McKivitz's journey with the 49ers is intriguing. Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he has been waived before the 49ers re-signed him a day later, battled injuries and inconsistent playing time, and then earned the organisation's faith with a three-year, $45 million extension last offseason.

That commitment came after he started all 17 games in each of the previous three seasons, emerging as one of the most durable and reliable members of the offensive line. It's safe to say he turned his career around for the better.

Colton McKivitz: A decade with the 49ers is my goal

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"I want to be on that 10-year wall," McKivitz said in an interview with the 49ers.

"I don't want to leave here. Obviously being cut, I've got some scars there," he said. "But, there was a reason why I was drafted here, why I was cut here, and why I still play here. Now I've had three good seasons of starting and I'm going into the fourth."

McKivitz is one of the longest-tenured players on the current roster. It's something that deserves praise, and perhaps it could be suggested he understands better than most what it means to represent the City by the Bay.

"There's a sense of family. When you have a core group of players who understand a winning culture and understand the standard of what this franchise was built on… it's hard for guys to turn that away," he said.

"There's a sole goal in mind in this building. And it starts from the top down.

"It's just cool to embrace The City. Not a lot of guys do it, but it's just a cool place to work. I saw it and embraced what San Francisco and the 49ers really are.

"The grass isn't always greener on the other side.... There's a lot more besides the money that a contract gives you that's available in this town, in this city, that's more important to me than a dollar amount.

"The connections I make off the field in San Francisco and what I'm doing with the youth in The City and in Idaho as well, there's no reason for me to risk or just take a chance to go somewhere else."

Provided he stays three more seasons, the team's prestigious 10-year wall is something that will entrench his legacy for as long as the organization exists.

McKivitz's rise from a fifth-round selection to a trusted starter has been impressive considering the adversities that came his way. He now needs to fulfil that contract and the next one will put him double figures.

As one of the longest-tenured members of the team, his voice in the locker room should carry a lot of importance and significance.