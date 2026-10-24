49ers Must Trade for an Edge Rusher After Latest Nick Bosa Update

Nick Bosa thought he’d be able to play in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Turns out, he never had a chance. The San Francisco 49ers ruled out Bosa and five other players for Sunday's contest in Atlanta. This makes five consecutive games that Bosa will have missed due to a calf injury.

The writing was on the wall when Bosa missed every practice this week. Strangely, he would tell reporters he thought he could play or would have a strong chance to, but it seems he was getting ahead of himself.

“I just think he was a little too optimistic, especially for Bosa because he's pretty accurate,” Kyle Shanahan said. “He doesn't say stuff like that unless it's accurate. I just think it surprised him.

“He worked out, after he said that to you guys, and the next day he was just a little sore, which surprised all of us. That wasn't a great sign, especially going to play on turf and stuff this week, so I think it was more he was just a little too optimistic.”

So, Bosa thought his calf was progressing, and once he tested it, he still felt issues. After this latest update, the 49ers must trade for an edge rusher.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive line Nick Bosa (97) in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no way Bosa will stay healthy for the rest of the year. Whenever he returns, he will be under an indefinite microscope for the remainder of the season. Things could be fine for him on his return; then, after four games played, he’s inactive again.

No one should feel confident in Bosa’s status. The 49ers can’t place all of their chips on him anymore, waiting for him to help take their defense to the next level. They need to go get Khalil Mack from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Even reuniting with DeForest Buckner would be great. All they need is another defensive lineman who can come in and give them a boost. It has to be a player who offenses will make sure to game plan for. That way, the rest of the defensive linemen will have an easier time.

The entire defensive front has been lights out in the last two games. Their collective efforts have been a joy to watch. However, they’ll benefit greatly from an alpha in their ranks to take them to the next level.

That’s what makes Bosa’s looming return highly anticipated. But they can’t place all, if any, of their hope on him anymore. Not when they have a clear shot at a serious Super Bowl run.

Make a trade as soon as possible.

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