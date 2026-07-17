Exclusive: George Kittle Dismisses Talk of 49ers' Super Bowl Window Closing
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Has the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl window closed?
That's always one of the biggest questions the 49ers media like to ask the players.
Since 2019, that window has produced two Super Bowl appearances, two NFC Championship Game appearances, one divisional-round appearance and two losing seasons.
Throughout that "window", some key players have left, while others have arrived, joining a core of players who have remained loyal to the franchise since they were drafted.
George Kittle ignores 'window' talk, focuses on where the 49ers want to be
One of the 49ers' key players, tight end George Kittle, believes the constant discussion surrounding the team's Super Bowl window is pointless, insisting the focus should simply be on winning.
"I mean, yes and no. I don't care about a window. Bring guys in, play football at a high level and win games," said Kittle to 49ers on SI's Henry Cheal.
"And yes, our goal is to win a Super Bowl for San Francisco. That's all we want to do, especially the guys who have been here for a long time. We think about that. Like 'Hey, what can we do? What do we need to do differently?'
"For us, it's just keep our best players on the field, play really well, score touchdowns, get Nick Bosa sacks, and we'll be perfectly fine. I think we just keep that focus on week at a time and just focus on what's in front of us.
"We're going to have a lot of fun this year, and I know that. And we've got a great unit. I mean, shoot, we just added Mike Evans. And I'll tell you this, watching Evans run around in 49ers gear, it's so cool to see. I pinch myself.
"So, we've got awesome players on the field, and, you know, I'm just looking forward to actually being out there with them because I'm still rehabbing right now. But I'll be out there soon enough."
The 49ers have gone all in to maximize their chances this season after an aggressive offseason. They signed future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans, traded for Osa Odighizuwa, brought back Dre Greenlaw and added depth in several areas that hindered them last season.
Whether the 49ers can win the Super Bowl this year remains to be seen, especially with the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams both posing serious threats in the NFC West.
However, as Kittle sees it, there is little value in debating whether the team's championship window is open or closed. The focus remains on winning each day and putting themselves in contention when it matters most.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal