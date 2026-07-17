Exclusive: George Kittle Dismisses Talk of 49ers' Super Bowl Window Closing

Has the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl window closed?

That's always one of the biggest questions the 49ers media like to ask the players.

Since 2019, that window has produced two Super Bowl appearances, two NFC Championship Game appearances, one divisional-round appearance and two losing seasons.

Throughout that "window", some key players have left, while others have arrived, joining a core of players who have remained loyal to the franchise since they were drafted.

George Kittle ignores 'window' talk, focuses on where the 49ers want to be

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) catches a pass before an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the 49ers' key players, tight end George Kittle, believes the constant discussion surrounding the team's Super Bowl window is pointless, insisting the focus should simply be on winning.

"I mean, yes and no. I don't care about a window. Bring guys in, play football at a high level and win games," said Kittle to 49ers on SI's Henry Cheal.

"And yes, our goal is to win a Super Bowl for San Francisco. That's all we want to do, especially the guys who have been here for a long time. We think about that. Like 'Hey, what can we do? What do we need to do differently?'

"For us, it's just keep our best players on the field, play really well, score touchdowns, get Nick Bosa sacks, and we'll be perfectly fine. I think we just keep that focus on week at a time and just focus on what's in front of us.

"We're going to have a lot of fun this year, and I know that. And we've got a great unit. I mean, shoot, we just added Mike Evans. And I'll tell you this, watching Evans run around in 49ers gear, it's so cool to see. I pinch myself.

"So, we've got awesome players on the field, and, you know, I'm just looking forward to actually being out there with them because I'm still rehabbing right now. But I'll be out there soon enough."

The 49ers have gone all in to maximize their chances this season after an aggressive offseason. They signed future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans, traded for Osa Odighizuwa, brought back Dre Greenlaw and added depth in several areas that hindered them last season.

Whether the 49ers can win the Super Bowl this year remains to be seen, especially with the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams both posing serious threats in the NFC West.

However, as Kittle sees it, there is little value in debating whether the team's championship window is open or closed. The focus remains on winning each day and putting themselves in contention when it matters most.