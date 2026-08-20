Ephesians Prysock Reveals Connections to 49ers After Being Drafted

The San Francisco 49ers’ decision to draft cornerback Ephesians Prysock has so far proven to be an excellent one.

He's had an eventful training camp and impressed in the very first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Raheem Morris rightfully heaped praise on him.

Naturally, it will take time for him to gel with the rest of the roster. At this point, it’s clear he could be a good rotational addition, as Deommodore Lenoir and Upton Stout will likely be ahead of him on the depth chart.

Ephesians Prysock talks about all his 49ers connections

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area, Prysock revealed multiple surprising connections to San Francisco after the front office used its fourth-round pick on him.

“It was surreal.” Prysock said when he learned that the 49ers drafted him. “Being from California, grew up with a lot of 49ers fans around me. I never really had a team that I liked, but a lot of my family members like the 49ers."

He had initial conversations with Jake Lynch (yes, John Lynch’s son), who previously worked at the University of Washington before joining the 49ers this year.

“I had a lot of informal meetings," he added. "I did get on a Zoom with the 49ers with Jake and Ray Brown and it was pretty cool. Before I came here, Jake was with me at the University of Washington so that was pretty cool I got on a Zoom with him.”

And most surprisingly of all, he already has a connection to roster mate Lenoir, as Prysock’s brother played alongside him at Salesian High School in Los Angeles.

“It was pretty dope honestly,” Prysock said. “Looking back at it now, I have a picture in my living room and it’s from my brother’s senior night and I was wearing a 49ers jersey in that picture. And he was at Salesian with Deommodore. It’s kind of crazy now that I look back at it.”

“This is where I’m supposed to me,” Prysock said. “It was a surreal feeling ever since I got drafted. Now it’s kind of normal to me just playing football but when I first walked in it was surreal.”

The football world is very small when you're in the bubble, plus these existing relationships should only make Prysock’s transition to San Francisco much easier.

He's certainly made an impression so far. There's a lot to more to learn.