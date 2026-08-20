Ephesians Prysock Reveals Connections to 49ers After Being Drafted
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The San Francisco 49ers’ decision to draft cornerback Ephesians Prysock has so far proven to be an excellent one.
He's had an eventful training camp and impressed in the very first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Raheem Morris rightfully heaped praise on him.
Naturally, it will take time for him to gel with the rest of the roster. At this point, it’s clear he could be a good rotational addition, as Deommodore Lenoir and Upton Stout will likely be ahead of him on the depth chart.
Ephesians Prysock talks about all his 49ers connections
Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area, Prysock revealed multiple surprising connections to San Francisco after the front office used its fourth-round pick on him.
“It was surreal.” Prysock said when he learned that the 49ers drafted him. “Being from California, grew up with a lot of 49ers fans around me. I never really had a team that I liked, but a lot of my family members like the 49ers."
He had initial conversations with Jake Lynch (yes, John Lynch’s son), who previously worked at the University of Washington before joining the 49ers this year.
“I had a lot of informal meetings," he added. "I did get on a Zoom with the 49ers with Jake and Ray Brown and it was pretty cool. Before I came here, Jake was with me at the University of Washington so that was pretty cool I got on a Zoom with him.”
And most surprisingly of all, he already has a connection to roster mate Lenoir, as Prysock’s brother played alongside him at Salesian High School in Los Angeles.
“It was pretty dope honestly,” Prysock said. “Looking back at it now, I have a picture in my living room and it’s from my brother’s senior night and I was wearing a 49ers jersey in that picture. And he was at Salesian with Deommodore. It’s kind of crazy now that I look back at it.”
“This is where I’m supposed to me,” Prysock said. “It was a surreal feeling ever since I got drafted. Now it’s kind of normal to me just playing football but when I first walked in it was surreal.”
The football world is very small when you're in the bubble, plus these existing relationships should only make Prysock’s transition to San Francisco much easier.
He's certainly made an impression so far. There's a lot to more to learn.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal