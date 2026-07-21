What I'm Watching Closest During 49ers Training Camp (And Why You Should Too)
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There will be plenty of talking points surrounding the San Francisco 49ers as training camp gets underway on Saturday, July 26.
I love training camp. It's one of the best times of the year because teams gain a clearer understanding of their roster before the inevitable 53-man selection at the end of August.
This is what I'm watching most closely during training camp.
Who will be the backup to Christian McCaffrey?
The running back position is one of the biggest question marks for the 49ers heading into training camp. It's not hard to see why either.
The front office has reiterated multiple times that it wants to reduce Christian McCaffrey's workload, and that absolutely needs to happen. If he sees anything close to the usage he had in 2025, it likely won't end well. The last thing this offense needs is a down year like 2024.
They decided to spend a sixth-round pick on Brian Robinson Jr. last season, only to let him walk for extremely affordable money in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons. That seemed to make Jordan James a shoo-in to serve as McCaffrey's primary backup this season.
Then the 49ers surprised everyone by drafting Kaelon Black in the third round. While Black has plenty of intriguing traits that help explain why San Francisco valued him so highly, it also leaves many unanswered questions about what their plan is.
Suddenly, the running back depth chart is far less clear. There may not even be a designated RB2, with James and Black instead rotating in whenever McCaffrey needs a breather.
James didn't record a single carry or reception last season, and while Black arrives with plenty of upside, he's a rookie. That means the 49ers are effectively relying on two extremely inexperienced players to step up whenever McCaffrey evidently needs to skip a few plays.
At the very least, both players will have 10 training camp practices to earn more reps, develop within Shanahan's offense and give the coaching staff a clearer idea of where they stand on the depth chart. It can be imagined both would feature in one of the three preseason games.
James already has familiarity after spending a year in Shanahan's system, while Black's aggressive, physical running style was clearly something the 49ers admired before selecting him in the third round, making this one of the team's most intriguing position battles heading into training camp.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal