The 3 Most Dependable Positions on the 49ers Entering Training Camp

This year's training camp for the San Francisco 49ers doesn't have as many mysterious position groups as last year's did.

In fact, the 49ers have a few position groups that are constants. They know there is little to no chance these positions will be a liability during the regular season. With that said, here are the three most dependable positions on the 49ers entering training camp.

Quarterback

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) and Brock Purdy (13) work on passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the 49ers’ best position on the team, let alone their most dependable. Brock Purdy is a solid starter who is no worse than a top-14 quarterback in the league. Having him is already a great start.

But to also have Mac Jones, who can easily start for at least six other teams, cements the dependability of this position. The 49ers have two starting quarterbacks to call upon.

It was proven last year when Purdy missed eight games due to a turf toe injury. If he has to miss any amount of games because of injury again, the 49ers can find solace knowing Jones can keep them afloat again.

Defensive tackle

Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) reacts after defending against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been quite some time since the interior of the defensive line was comforting for the 49ers. This year, they can finally feel like they are in a terrific spot with the players they have.

Osa Odighizuwa, whom they acquired in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, spearheads their comfort. He gives the 49ers an impactful defensive tackle that they haven’t had since Arik Armstead.

Following Odighizuwa, they have second-year players Alfred Collins and C.J. West to call upon. They were very promising last year and should be solid in 2026 if they can maintain their trajectory.

You can even throw in Mykel Williams into the mix since he kicks inside on passing downs. Even rookie Gracen Halton is a noteworthy defensive tackle. The 49ers have to be feeling mighty fine with where the position’s at.

Linebacker

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You know the 49ers have a position they feel is dependable and stacked when they trade a player from it. That's exactly what they did when they sent Dee Winters to the Cowboys.

Of course, Winters entering the final year of his deal played a part, but had the 49ers not felt like they had several players they were comfortable with, they wouldn't pull the trigger on a trade.

Fred Warner stands at the forefront of the position. He should be back to elite form, and hopefully so will Dre Greenlaw, but there's always a chance an injury pops up and limits him.

Should that happen, the 49ers can roll out one of Tatum Bethune, Garret Wallow, Nick Martin, or maybe even rookie Jayden Dugger if he lives up to his potential quickly.

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