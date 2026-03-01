NFL Expert Links this 49ers Wide Receiver to the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers desperately need to make some big choices this offseason at defensive end, along the offensive line, and just as importantly, at wide receiver.

Whether they address needs through the Draft in April or free agency, the 49ers must also weigh the cost of losing key contributors, most notably Jauan Jennings.

With his contract set to expire, each passing day makes it feel increasingly likely that his time in the City by the Bay could be coming to an end. John Lynch spoke out about his future at the Combine last week.

Jauan Jennings linked with NFC West rivals the Seattle Seahawks

Via Spotrac, Jennings' value is expected to be a massive $22.6 million a year, which would rank him 18th among NFL wide receivers. "The salary cap tracking site estimates he could command a three-year, $67.8 million contract on the open market."

It’s a huge amount of money. And ESPN NFL expert Aaron Schatz believes this could even result in a move to the 49ers’ NFC West rivals, the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

"This signing would achieve a couple of goals for the Seahawks," wrote Schatz.

"It would give them a receiver to replace Rashid Shaheed if he leaves in free agency. Furthermore, Jennings is a strong run blocker, and the Seahawks still want to be a run-first offense.

"New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is familiar with Jennings from his time in San Francisco, and adding Jennings would bring the benefit of taking away from an important division rival.

"Jennings had nine touchdowns last season but was even better in 2024, when he ranked 12th in ESPN's receiver scores."

The pros and cons of Jauan Jennings going to the Seahawks

Jennings’ valuation is a hotly debated topic because it doesn’t quite match his overall production. The 2025 season was disrupted by injuries and a difficult first half, though he showed his true value down the stretch.

Still, being valued at $22.6 million would represent a significant overpay for the 49ers. Whether the Seahawks believe he’s worth that figure is up to them. Regardless of the rivalry, Jennings is fully justified in chasing the contract he believes he’s earned — even if it means signing with a division opponent.

The 49ers’ cap space may be relatively favorable, but there are better options available for greater production. Jennings is a suitable WR2 at best, and paying him as the 18th-highest-paid receiver in the NFL isn’t worth exploring.

