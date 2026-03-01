NFL Expert Links this 49ers Wide Receiver to the Seattle Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers desperately need to make some big choices this offseason at defensive end, along the offensive line, and just as importantly, at wide receiver.
Whether they address needs through the Draft in April or free agency, the 49ers must also weigh the cost of losing key contributors, most notably Jauan Jennings.
With his contract set to expire, each passing day makes it feel increasingly likely that his time in the City by the Bay could be coming to an end. John Lynch spoke out about his future at the Combine last week.
Jauan Jennings linked with NFC West rivals the Seattle Seahawks
Via Spotrac, Jennings' value is expected to be a massive $22.6 million a year, which would rank him 18th among NFL wide receivers. "The salary cap tracking site estimates he could command a three-year, $67.8 million contract on the open market."
It’s a huge amount of money. And ESPN NFL expert Aaron Schatz believes this could even result in a move to the 49ers’ NFC West rivals, the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.
"This signing would achieve a couple of goals for the Seahawks," wrote Schatz.
"It would give them a receiver to replace Rashid Shaheed if he leaves in free agency. Furthermore, Jennings is a strong run blocker, and the Seahawks still want to be a run-first offense.
"New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is familiar with Jennings from his time in San Francisco, and adding Jennings would bring the benefit of taking away from an important division rival.
"Jennings had nine touchdowns last season but was even better in 2024, when he ranked 12th in ESPN's receiver scores."
The pros and cons of Jauan Jennings going to the Seahawks
Jennings’ valuation is a hotly debated topic because it doesn’t quite match his overall production. The 2025 season was disrupted by injuries and a difficult first half, though he showed his true value down the stretch.
Still, being valued at $22.6 million would represent a significant overpay for the 49ers. Whether the Seahawks believe he’s worth that figure is up to them. Regardless of the rivalry, Jennings is fully justified in chasing the contract he believes he’s earned — even if it means signing with a division opponent.
The 49ers’ cap space may be relatively favorable, but there are better options available for greater production. Jennings is a suitable WR2 at best, and paying him as the 18th-highest-paid receiver in the NFL isn’t worth exploring.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal