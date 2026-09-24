Exclusive: 49ers TE George Kittle Reveals His Game Day Routine

The 2026 NFL season marks San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s 10th season in the sport.

Ten years, 139 games, and many achievements ticked off for the City by the Bay. He is also the longest-tenured 49ers draft pick in the Kyle Shanahan era, with both Kittle and Shanahan starting their 49ers journeys at the same time.

Not that every year doesn't have the same amount of significance, but he has played the first two games of the season and, for the most part, looks like his old self. Don’t forget, he’s coming off an Achilles injury and spent his entire offseason rehabbing, making his return to the field even more impressive.

He’s been in the league long enough to know how to maximize his health, his regimen, and the routines that ensure he can be at his best possible level ahead of games.

He provided fascinating insight into his routine in an interview with 49ers On SI's Henry Cheal, revealing exactly what it consists of.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've had a pretty specific game day routine since probably my second year in the league," he shared.

"My rookie year, I was kind of just running around like a chicken with my head cut off just trying to survive because I had no idea what was going on.

"But then the longer you play, the more you figure it out and the more you find out what works for you.

"And so one of my favourite routines is I just sit on the field during warm-ups and I just take some deep breaths and kind of speak some affirmations, and I felt like that has definitely helped me just have a sense of calmness in the chaos.

"And if you can find that, it always helps me play at a better level."

It clearly works for him, and very few would have expected just how influential he would become for the 49ers over the last decade as both a blocker and a receiver. Kittle’s blend of a no-nonsense and having fun approach to football is there for everyone to see, so it’s interesting to see how he tries to calm himself down before getting fired up for game day.

Regardless of what he achieves from here, Kittle’s legacy in San Francisco is already firmly established. His pre-game routine is always intriguing, as it offers insight into what separates the good from the great. Kittle, as we know, encapsulates the latter.