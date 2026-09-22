George Kittle's Touchdown Celebration Showed What He Means to the 49ers

The reaction said everything about what Kittle means to this 49ers locker room.

He is clearly loved by his peers, and that’s the ultimate sign of respect you can get from your teammates. Serving as a captain for nine of his 10 seasons as a 49er explains that in a nutshell. Kittle has been more than just an All-Pro tight end for San Francisco. He has been the heart and soul of this era of 49ers football.

There is no question Kittle has built himself a Hall of Fame résumé and will go down as one of the all-time greats to play for the 49ers, and eventually could have his jersey retired by the franchise. But his remarkable comeback from suffering a torn Achilles against the Eagles in January to being available to suit up in Week 1 of the following season, entering Year 10 at age 32, only adds to what he means to this franchise.

Kittle had earned the right to ease his way back into the season if he needed to. Instead, he supercharged his rehab, made it back for training camp in a limited capacity and suited up in Week 1 against the Rams on the other side of the world.

He epitomizes heart, soul and grit.

Kittle had a slow start to his season, as expected, managing only two receptions for 12 yards against the Rams in Week 1. But in Week 2, we witnessed flashes of vintage Kittle.

He was the 49ers’ leading receiver on the day with four catches for 80 yards, including his first touchdown since suffering the injury. After he reached the end zone, teammate after teammate came over to embrace him.

That celebration meant more than just another touchdown.

It showed what Kittle means to the players around him and how much they appreciated what it took for him to get back onto the field.

Kittle is only going to get better as the season goes on and he gets further removed from suffering the injury, but just the fact that he is even available for these games early in the season is unbelievable.

When he suffered the torn Achilles on Jan. 11, the notion that he would be available on Sept. 10 and suit up to play would have sounded laughable.

Yet here he is.

Kittle is more than just an All-Pro tight end. He’s one of the faces of this successful organization, an ambassador for the 49ers and a role model for the young players in the locker room.

Kittle has countless franchise records, including the most receptions and receiving yards by a tight end in 49ers history. He also trails only Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens in career receiving yards for the franchise.

But his impact is bigger than the numbers.

The records explain how great of a player George Kittle has been. The reaction from his teammates after his touchdown explains what he means to the San Francisco 49ers.

He is the People’s Tight End.