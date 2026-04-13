This Round Has Been a Goldmine for the 49ers Under Kyle Shanahan

Quickly approaching their tenth year as head coach and general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, respectively, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have made some incredible Day 3 selections on the final day of the NFL Draft.

Specifically, the fifth round has been a gold mine. Although the 49ers won't have to select a fifth-rounder this year, these three standout selections from previous years underscore their immense value to the franchise.

George Kittle - 146th overall pick

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Firstly, the 49ers selected a tight end who would go on to become one of the greatest to ever represent the organization in George Kittle. His presence in the locker room is one thing, but his energetic, no-nonsense approach highlights exactly why he is such an incredible asset.

On top of that, he has built an outstanding receiving résumé, recording 52 touchdowns and 8,008 receiving yards, while ranking second among the franchise’s all-time leaders in receptions.

Despite this, he has arguably been underutilised at times. Regardless, the 49ers struck gold with their return on investment and, as it stands, he is likely to finish his career as a Niner.

Dre Greenlaw - 148th overall pick

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Dre Greenlaw leaving the City by the Bay last season saw the 49ers lose a star linebacker. But after one year away, he’s back on a one-year deal, and while questions are understandably raised about his physique given injury troubles over the last couple of years, he remains one of the best fifth-round picks the 49ers have made.

Together with Fred Warner, the 49ers’ linebacker corps was a formidable pairing and arguably the best in the league.

If Greenlaw can return close to his pre-Super Bowl Achilles injury level, his speed, tackling, and sideline-to-sideline presence should allow him to quickly re-establish himself as a key defensive piece and complement Warner effectively once again.

Deommodore Lenoir - 172nd overall pick

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

To conclude, the 49ers' choice of cornerback Deommodore Lenoir proved to be an impressive return on investment. He was ranked as the 23rd-best cornerback by Pro Football Focus before the draft, before becoming the ninth-highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time of writing.

With eight interceptions, 326 tackles (216 solo and 110 assisted), he has been a durable player whose career has seen him rise through the depth chart and produce the numbers to back it up.

His consistency in coverage, physicality in tackling, and ability to read plays make him a reliable presence in the secondary, often taking on tough assignments and limiting top receivers effectively. He's a very underrated player.