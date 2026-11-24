It's finally over.

The unnecessary drama between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers ended on Monday. Aiyuk has officially been cut and will look to sign with a new team. Let's explore the four teams he will likely sign with.

Washington Commanders

This is the team most likely to be interested in Aiyuk. He's been pining to join the Commanders all offseason, even making videos so far, even though he was already on the team.

There was a spat where Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels had a back-and-forth on social media in the Summer. But it seems it never went any deeper than that, as the two have reportedly mended fences.

Since there is no beef between them, signing Aiyuk is back on the table. With Terry McLaurin out for the season, the Commanders could use another receiver.

Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams aren't enough for them. Adding Aiyuk to form a trio could elevate their offense and give them a real shot at winning the NFC East after Week 11.

Los Angeles Rams

The most wide receiver depserate team in the league right now is the Los Angeles Rams. Star receiver Puka Nacua is most likely done for the season.

And there's no telling when Davante Adams will be back. Even if he returns in the next few weeks, the Rams can't have Adams as their only option. Aiyuk joining them makes perfect sense.

He goes into an offense that needs him and will funnel targets to him. That will boost his value in the offseason. Aiyuk also has the petty incentive of joining the 49ers' division rival. I'm sure that will be motivating.

Seattle Seahawks

Another team that Aiyuk can sign with for the petty incentive is the Seattle Seahawks. It won't be as good as the Rams since their quarterback and offense are whonky.

But he can still be a good fit since they need another receiver to complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Aiyuk would instantly be their No. 2 receiver, assuming he can come close to his level before his ACL tear.

Plus, offensive coordinator Brian Fleury knows him. He'll know how to get Aiyuk to fit and thrive in the offense. He should open things up as well.

Las Vegas Raiders

Another desperate team that needs a wide receiver is the Las Vegas Raiders. They have no one noteworthy. Most of their targets go to their running backs and tight ends.

Rookie Fernando Mendoza needs a go-to receiver. Aiyuk can be that. Head coach Klint Kubiak is also familiar with Aiyuk from 2023, the year Aiyuk became an All-Pro.

If Aiyuk's social media behavior doesn't translate into the locker room, then he can help with Mendoza's development and provide a big boost to the Raiders' offense.

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