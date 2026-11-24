MEXICO CITY — Several San Francisco 49ers performed at an elite level in the sensational win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

Brock Purdy was terrific, Mike Evans was a monster, and George Kittle is a bulldozer. They were a significant reason the 49ers won that game. But there were other players who played a key role as well.

That includes newly acquired receiver Keenan Allen. He may not have had the stats to prove how impactful he was, but make no mistake: he was solid. Allen fits the 49ers’ offense perfectly.

And with Jauan Jennings sharing the same field as them, the 49ers should be thankful he rejected a reunion. If he didn’t reject it, they wouldn’t have acquired Allen from the Colts.

The Vikings were open to trading Jennings to the 49ers, but Jennings wasn’t open to it. He was content, if not more than happy, with playing for the Vikings. It was strange.

“When we got on a FaceTime with J.J., it went well. It was awesome,” Kyle Shanahan said. “We talked about a lot of stuff, and he ended up saying that he was happy with where he was. It wasn't just like a definite no first, but he was like, ‘Man, Kyle, I'm pretty happy here and liking stuff.’”

Nevertheless, the 49ers moved on and honed in on Allen. He’s clearly a better player than Jennings, especially for what the 49ers need, which is a sharp route-running receiver.

Jennings has never been a good route runner. He’s been effective because he’s tough and is arguably a product of Shanahan. He was a free agent for over two months before the Vikings signed him.

No one wanted to add Jennings to their teams for two months. That tells you all you need to know about what every team thinks about him, including the Vikings. He’s decent, and nothing more.

Look at his performance against the 49ers. He barely did anything. If he hid his name on the back of his jersey, you would’ve thought he was a practice squad player the Vikings brought up.

He’s probably kicking himself, too. Had he accepted the trade, he would’ve been thriving. It would’ve worked with the 49ers, but Allen provides a much better boost to the offense than Jennings.

If there’s a crucial down they need to convert, they can depend on him. It doesn’t have to always be Mike Evans. There’s a pick of the litter for Purdy in those scenarios.

It worked out better for the 49ers, and it’s thanks to Jennings rejecting the reunion trade.

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