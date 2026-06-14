Former 49ers Defensive Lineman Aldon Smith Passes Away at 36

This is tragic.

Former 49ers defensive lineman Aldon Smith died today, according to the team. He was just 36 years old. No details of his passing have been reported yet.

The 49ers just released the following statement:

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith. Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon.”

Smith played for the 49ers from 2011 to 2014. At one point in his career, he might have been the best player in the NFL. He recorded 19.5 sacks in 2012 and was first-team All-Pro. He was one of the most talented players in franchise history.

My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.