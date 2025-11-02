All 49ers

3 Instant Takeaways From the 49ers' 34-24 Win Against the Giants

Here are a few things that immediately stand out from the 49ers' win against the Giants.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) is pressured by New York Giants defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (95) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Back in the winner's circle.

The San Francisco 49ers handled their business by defeating the New York Giants 34-24. It was a nice rebound where the 49ers looked smooth on both sides of the ball. Here are three instant takeaways from their win.

Mac Jones continues to shine

Mac Jones has been excellent for the 49ers this year. Who could've seen this coming? Jones probably wouldn't have either. It's been an amazing sight.

The passing offense has been sweet thanks to him. He's just a perfect fit in the 49ers' offense. It's tough not to imagine what would've happened if the 49ers had drafted him instead of Trey Lance.

With Brock Purdy's status up in the air, it makes sense to keep rocking with Jones. The offense isn't just fine with Jones -- it's thriving. Purdy is going to have some sizeable shoes to fill in his return, if ever.

There's no reason to bring Purdy back unless he's perfectly fit. Jones has given them this leeway. Rather than the 49ers' season going underwater with Purdy injured, he's saving it with the playoffs in sight.

Defense tightens up

The 49ers' defense picked up right where they left off against the Houston Texans to start this game. The Giants completely walked them down on their opening series for a five-minute touchdown drive.

It was an abysmal showing considering the Giants are deprived of talent on offense, especially with Cam Skattebo out. However, the 49ers' defense would tighten up after the opening series.

In fact, they were stout. They didn't allow any explosives for the most part, were tight in coverage, plugged the run well, and forced Jaxson Dart to take his check-downs constantly.

You could see the difference in how Robert Saleh called the defense from the opening series to the rest. The Giants eventually cracked the 49ers' defense for a couple of garbage-time touchdowns.

But that's fine. The 49ers' defense was still solid for the most part. It was an encouraging sight after how horrid they looked last week.

Brian Robinson Jr. deserves more carries

I was already thinking this before the game started, but after he scored an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, it's a no-brainer to say that Brian Robinson Jr. deserves more carries.

He had 49 yards on four carries after that touchdown run. It's time for Kyle Shanahan to show why they traded for him. He proved today that he is fully comfortable in the 49ers' offense now.

That wasn't evident in the first five games. He looked hesitant, which means he had to have been thinking and not playing off instinct. Now, he looks fully unlocked.

It's great to see because Christian McCaffrey needs rest. The workload he's been having this season is insane and unfair. Giving him more rest could make him more lethal.

Robinson should be getting close to 10 runs every game. Maybe even a fifty-fifty split since McCaffrey is way more valuable as a receiver than a runner.

