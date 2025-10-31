All 49ers

Where the 49ers can Find Success Against the Giants

Defeating the Giants will be a cinch for the 49ers if they can successful exploit this weakness.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against Atlanta Falcons free safety Jessie Bates (3) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Defeating the New York Giants will not be a walk in the park for the San Francisco 49ers.

Both sides of the ball will be a challenge for the 49ers. However, there is a weakness on the Giants for the 49ers to exploit and succeed against. Doing so will place them on a path to victory.

49ers can find success against the Giants here

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's running the ball. The Giants allow the third-most rushing yards per game with 148.9 and a league-worst 399 yards over expected. They have also allowed the most runs of 10 yards or more.

Surprisingly, they are middle of the pack when it comes to run stuffed rate. Nevertheless, that's a bit of a moot point. Their run defense is a clear weakness that the 49ers need to exploit.

This isn't where the 49ers can find success -- they should have it. It's their key to victory. The last thing they want to do is utilize the pass frequently.

That's going to play into the Giants' hands with their ferocious pass rushers, like Brian Burns and rookie Abdul Carter. It was already difficult enough for the 49ers to block Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter last week against the Houston Texans.

Going against Burns, Carter, Dexter Lawrence, and Kayvon Thibodeaux is exponentially worse in passing situations. But it appears they can be tested in the run game.

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

I'd expect the 49ers to incorporate a similar game plan to the one they had against the Atlanta Falcons. The focal point will be Christian McCaffrey, and hopefully, some Brian Robinson Jr., also.

Robinson isn't a stranger to running against the Giants. It's also never a bad idea to give McCaffrey a break with the way he's been utilized this season. He has accounted for 48.2 percent of the 49ers' scrimmage touches this season.

That's the most in the NFL. Although the 49ers may think it's fine to work him to the ground since he wasn't used a lot against the Texans last week. He'll likely want to remain on the field as well, knowing he can rack up yards.

In any case, the 49ers have a prime opportunity to run the ball with great success. This is their key to victory against the Giants. Unsuccessfully running the ball will be unacceptable for the 49ers and cost them the win.

