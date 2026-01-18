The Six Biggest Takeaways From the 49ers' Playoff Loss to Seattle

What a run 2025 has been for the San Francisco 49ers, but it has unfortunately come to an end at Lumen Field.

The 49ers fell 41-6 in the divisional playoff round to the Seattle Seahawks. This game went down worse than the one that took place two weeks ago at Levi's Stadium.

At no point were the 49ers in the game, and it's because of how the game started. Let's get right to it with the biggest takeaways from this game.

Special teams letdown

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a kickoff for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (18) attempts to trip him up during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 49ers needed to play mistake-free football if they wanted to win this game. Sure enough, they started the game on the wrong foot. They allowed the Seahawks to score on the opening kickoff.

Rashid Shaheed torched the 49ers for 95 yards. The Seahawks started the game with seven points spotted by the 49ers. It was a tone-setting play for Seattle that dug the 49ers into a hole.

4th-and-1 blunder

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; The San Francisco 49ers huddled against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

On the 49ers' opening series, they were faced with a 4th-and-1 at Seattle's 40-yard line. The decision to go for it wasn't an issue, but the play call was.

Kyle Shanahan called a stretch run play to Kyle Juszczyk with an option to pitch it behind him. The play lost yardage and was way too cute.

It was an atrocious play call by Shanahan. That has to be the worst play call in the playoffs of Shanahan's career. They were better off throwing it or handing it off to Christian McCaffrey.

49ers were bullied in the trenches again

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Two weeks ago, the Seahawks were dominant in the trenches against the 49ers. They had the 49ers in a chokehold. Neither the offensive nor the defensive line had success.

And it occurred again in this game, which was expected. Nothing was going to change in the trenches from two weeks ago. The Seahawks have better players in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

It's no wonder the 49ers have never been able to get their running game going or why their defense couldn't slow down Seattle's running game. They stood no chance, and it's why they were never going to win tonight.

Mike MacDonald is Kyle Shanahan's kryptonite

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

I think it's safe to say that Seahawks coach and defensive play caller, Mike MacDonald, is Shanahan's kryptonite. He's been silencing the 49ers' offense since Christmas Day in 2023.

MacDonald has all of the answers to the test when it comes to Shanahan. Entering this game, Shanahan has averaged 18.3 points per game in four games against Macdonald since he became the Seahawks' head coach in 2024.

That is the fewest among the 16 head coaches that Shanahan has faced three or more times, including playoffs. Shanahan will need to evolve and add a few more physical players to the team to better suit these physical matchups.

Christian McCaffrey suffers a shoulder injury

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Christian McCaffrey needed to have a huge game for the 49ers to excel on offense. He was doing a decent job in the first half until he hurt his shoulder.

McCaffrey hurt it initially on a rough chip block on a defensive lineman, then he suffered another heavy hit on the same shoulder shortly after. He was seen grimacing on the sidelines.

When the 49ers emerged from halftime for their opening offensive series, McCaffrey was not on the field. Rookie Jordan James got action for the first time, which was a sign McCaffrey would be compromised the rest of the game.

49ers had a sensational season

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This brutal playoff loss to the Seahawks doesn't change the reality of 2025 for the 49ers. It was still a sensational season. To reach the divisional playoff round without so many star players is remarkable.

It's unfathomable. If I had told anyone before the season that the 49ers would make it that far without Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Mykel Williams, Brock Purdy, and Ricky Pearsall for half of the year, and George Kittle for six games, I would've been told I'm crazy.

But they made it. A lot of their wins weren't easy by any means. The injuries were felt, and it took Shanahan and Robert Saleh to be at their best to keep everything afloat.

This season should be a commendable one for the 49ers. It's a loss that stings because it was a blowout to the Seahawks, but it doesn't change how sensational a season this has been.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI