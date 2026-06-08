George Kittle Admits He Can't Believe The 49ers Signed WR Mike Evans

The San Francisco 49ers' signing of Mike Evans in free agency has the potential to be the best offseason move made by any franchise this season.

He needs to stay healthy, but he's already addressed the elephant in the room after suffering the worst season of his career in 2025. That campaign has understandably brought plenty of skepticism about whether he can still have the same impact and production.

Tight end George Kittle is particularly excited about Evans' arrival in San Francisco. After all, it was he who helped convince him to join after Evans revealed that he had reached out before free agency began. In the end, Kittle's recruiting pitch played a key role in the decision.

George Kittle in dreamland seeing Mike Evans in a 49ers jersey

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“My first reaction every day is still, ‘Wow, Mike Evans is actually here.’ I’m probably annoying him at this point because I keep saying it, but it’s true," Kittle said to reporters after OTAs.

"If you look at my time with the 49ers, he’s the first true veteran star receiver I’ve played with since Emmanuel Sanders in 2019.

"And no disrespect to any of the other veteran receivers we’ve had, but Mike is different. He’s a future Hall of Famer, a First-Team All-Pro, and one of the most accomplished receivers of his generation."

Evans has recorded 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns in his career, and most notably of all, he's recorded 11 consecutive 1,000 receiving yard seasons. This stat matches him with Jerry Rice.

Kittle added that with Evans now in San Francisco, he gets a firsthand look at how a player of his veteran status goes about his business and hones his craft.

"What’s been the most fun is watching the details of his game up close. The way he runs routes, the way he sees coverages, the way he understands leverage and creates separation—it’s special," he added.

"Emmanuel was incredibly savvy and taught me a lot about the position, but Mike brings a completely different dimension. He’s a unique player, and getting to watch him work every day has been awesome.”

Evans is arguably the best wide receiver to represent the City by the Bay since Terrell Owens. He may be slightly past his peak, but the 49ers are still bringing in a player of immense stature, one whose leadership, professionalism and playmaking ability have the potential to elevate everyone around him.