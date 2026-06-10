One Trade the 49ers Will Absolutely Not Make This Season

Mac Jones was discussed as a trade candidate for the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, but that was only conjecture.

The 49ers never intended to trade Jones. They said that from the moment their 2025 season ended. Even Jones admitted that the 49ers told him he was never getting traded.

And yet, he’s somehow still being discussed as a trade candidate this season. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, a longtime personnel executive believes Jones being traded is inevitable.

“You think Kyle’s going to sit back and let his buddy (Rams coach Sean McVay) have all the fun? They’re going to have to get creative, too. The Rams keep raising the stakes… You have a backup QB who isn’t helping you win games, and somebody else wants him; it’s time to sell… Kyle will find another project to rehab. He always does.”

Trading Jones this season won’t happen

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off the field after a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s clear that this source of La Canfora’s is a “longtime” personnel executive because they have an incredibly outdated perspective on this topic.

Under no circumstances does it make sense for the 49ers to trade Jones during the season. The time to do that was before the NFL draft, when they could’ve sent Jones for a pick they could use to help them this year.

That was also the time when some teams still had vacancies at quarterback. Now, every team is set going into training camp. And yes, injuries can occur and make trading for Jones enticing, but that’s an uncommon occurrence.

Besides, Jones has way more value to the 49ers this season than anything any team can logically offer them. Brock Purdy also isn’t the most trustworthy with his availability.

And after he bailed the 49ers out last year, Jones has proven how crucial his role is. It makes zero sense for the 49ers to trade Jones during the season. It would be regrettable.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They had no interest in doing so before the NFL draft. Why would it change during the season, when it’s the worst time to trade him when they need him the most?

Don’t expect the 49ers to consider any trade offers for Jones. It would be an incompetent move, and they know it. Anyone suggesting the 49ers will or should is delusional.

Not even a first-round pick would move them. The only way trading Jones would remotely make sense is if the 49ers were dreadful in the first half of the season.

But they’d need to be at two wins or fewer at the deadline. Otherwise, they’re going to still believe they have a chance to compete for the playoffs.

Realistically, there's no chance they trade him. You can forget about it.

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