Why 49ers QB Mac Jones is the Best Backup in the NFL
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The future of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones remains unclear.
He enters the second year of his cheap contract, but he likely won't be traded this season. No team came forward with a respectable trade offer.
Mac Jones' trade value ranked highest among backup quarterbacks
"Mac Jones is at the top of the backup quarterback trade market," wrote Bleacher Report's Mo Moton. "At 27, he's in his prime at the position and had a strong showing this past season as a fill-in for Brock Purdy.
"In 11 outings (eight starts), Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 69.6 percent completion rate. Most notably, he helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to an overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in an impressive Thursday night performance, battling through bumps and bruises.
"The Athletic's Jeff Howe believes the 49ers could fetch a first-round pick for Jones, which seems steep for a player on his third team in four years. However, Jones looked the part of a starter in San Francisco. Of course, head coach and offensive play-caller Kyle Shanahan deserves some credit for that.
"Nonetheless, Jones has shown flashes of his ability to be a starter at all three of his career stops, going back to his 2021 rookie Pro Bowl season with the New England Patriots. In five campaigns, he's thrown for 67 touchdowns and 50 interceptions with a 66.5 percent completion rate.
"Because of Purdy's injury history, the 49ers should command premium draft capital for Jones in trade talks. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they added $300,000 in incentives to his contract.
"San Francisco may not get a first-round pick for Jones, but a second-rounder is a reasonable demand for a player who could have a redemption story if given the chance to be a full-time starter."
While this is completely true, his trade value could diminish if he sees minimal playing time throughout 2026 with Brock Purdy remaining healthy.
Jones has settled well into life in San Francisco, so don't be surprised if he remains with the team beyond the two years remaining on his contract. He will be 29 during the first half of the 2027 season, making the next couple of years a now-or-never window to establish himself as a long-term starter, especially with the 2027 draft class expected to feature several promising quarterback prospects.
But for now, from another organization's point of view, it's the right time to make a move.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal