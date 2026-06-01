Why 49ers QB Mac Jones is the Best Backup in the NFL

The future of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones remains unclear.

He enters the second year of his cheap contract, but he likely won't be traded this season. No team came forward with a respectable trade offer.

Mac Jones' trade value ranked highest among backup quarterbacks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off the field after a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Mac Jones is at the top of the backup quarterback trade market," wrote Bleacher Report's Mo Moton. "At 27, he's in his prime at the position and had a strong showing this past season as a fill-in for Brock Purdy.

"In 11 outings (eight starts), Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 69.6 percent completion rate. Most notably, he helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to an overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in an impressive Thursday night performance, battling through bumps and bruises.

"The Athletic's Jeff Howe believes the 49ers could fetch a first-round pick for Jones, which seems steep for a player on his third team in four years. However, Jones looked the part of a starter in San Francisco. Of course, head coach and offensive play-caller Kyle Shanahan deserves some credit for that.

"Nonetheless, Jones has shown flashes of his ability to be a starter at all three of his career stops, going back to his 2021 rookie Pro Bowl season with the New England Patriots. In five campaigns, he's thrown for 67 touchdowns and 50 interceptions with a 66.5 percent completion rate.

"Because of Purdy's injury history, the 49ers should command premium draft capital for Jones in trade talks. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they added $300,000 in incentives to his contract.

"San Francisco may not get a first-round pick for Jones, but a second-rounder is a reasonable demand for a player who could have a redemption story if given the chance to be a full-time starter."

While this is completely true, his trade value could diminish if he sees minimal playing time throughout 2026 with Brock Purdy remaining healthy.

Jones has settled well into life in San Francisco, so don't be surprised if he remains with the team beyond the two years remaining on his contract. He will be 29 during the first half of the 2027 season, making the next couple of years a now-or-never window to establish himself as a long-term starter, especially with the 2027 draft class expected to feature several promising quarterback prospects.

But for now, from another organization's point of view, it's the right time to make a move.