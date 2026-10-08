Grading Every 49ers Offensive Lineman Through Week 4

Now that the San Francisco 49ers are four games into the season, it is a good time to look back on the offensive line and see how they have looked through their four weeks.

Grading San Francisco 49ers Offensive Line Through 4 games of 2026

Left Tackle

Trent Williams: 207 snaps

Williams might not be quite at the same old elite status he used to be, but he is still very close. He missed some time in Week 3, but did not miss any starts. While he has allowed five pressures, he is still a massive driver in the 49ers' run game.

Grade: A

Vederian Lowe: 30 snaps

Lowe has played 30 snaps and committed a penalty. The 49ers need Williams to stay healthy.

Left Guard

Connor Colby: 237 snaps

Colby has been one of the more impressive surprises of the season. He has struggled at times and can be too slow with his hands. However, he looks calmer through four weeks this year. While PFF grades are not everything, his grade is up from 52 as a rookie to 63 this year. He went from needing to be benched to a fine starter.

Grade: C

Center

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Jake Brendel: 229 snaps

Brendel is starting to get older, and you can see it in the run game more often. The 49ers run game leans on a center who can get out in space, but Brendel is missing his spot more often. Still, he is reliable; he knows the offense, and both Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan trust him.

Grade: B

Jarrett Patterson: 8 snaps



Patterson played late in Week 2.

Right Guard

Dominick Puni: 231 snaps

This is the best we have seen of Puni. His pass block efficiency rating is 98.4. Last year it was 97.3, and the year prior it was 96.9, pointing to consistent progression. He was a rookie in 2024, and was banged up last year. Now, it is all coming together.

Grade: A

Carver Willis: 6 snaps

Willis played late in Week 2.

Right Tackle

Colton McKivitz: 237 snaps

McKivitz is putting together another strong season. He has been aided by the opponents not being nearly as strong on his side as Williams. So, he has not been tested too often this season. Still, his fourth season as a full-time starter has a chance to go just as well the year prior, when he broke out.

Grade: A