Grading Every 49ers Offensive Lineman Through Week 4
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Now that the San Francisco 49ers are four games into the season, it is a good time to look back on the offensive line and see how they have looked through their four weeks.
Grading San Francisco 49ers Offensive Line Through 4 games of 2026
Left Tackle
Trent Williams: 207 snaps
Williams might not be quite at the same old elite status he used to be, but he is still very close. He missed some time in Week 3, but did not miss any starts. While he has allowed five pressures, he is still a massive driver in the 49ers' run game.
Grade: A
Vederian Lowe: 30 snaps
Lowe has played 30 snaps and committed a penalty. The 49ers need Williams to stay healthy.
Left Guard
Connor Colby: 237 snaps
Colby has been one of the more impressive surprises of the season. He has struggled at times and can be too slow with his hands. However, he looks calmer through four weeks this year. While PFF grades are not everything, his grade is up from 52 as a rookie to 63 this year. He went from needing to be benched to a fine starter.
Grade: C
Center
Jake Brendel: 229 snaps
Brendel is starting to get older, and you can see it in the run game more often. The 49ers run game leans on a center who can get out in space, but Brendel is missing his spot more often. Still, he is reliable; he knows the offense, and both Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan trust him.
Grade: B
Jarrett Patterson: 8 snaps
Patterson played late in Week 2.
Right Guard
Dominick Puni: 231 snaps
This is the best we have seen of Puni. His pass block efficiency rating is 98.4. Last year it was 97.3, and the year prior it was 96.9, pointing to consistent progression. He was a rookie in 2024, and was banged up last year. Now, it is all coming together.
Grade: A
Carver Willis: 6 snaps
Willis played late in Week 2.
Right Tackle
Colton McKivitz: 237 snaps
McKivitz is putting together another strong season. He has been aided by the opponents not being nearly as strong on his side as Williams. So, he has not been tested too often this season. Still, his fourth season as a full-time starter has a chance to go just as well the year prior, when he broke out.
Grade: A
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley