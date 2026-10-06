5 Pleasant Surprises Fueling 49ers’ 4-0 Start

The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a 4-0 start through the first quarter of the season. As the team moves into the end of the first half of the 2026 season, which players have been the most pleasant surprises?

Biggest Surprises on the San Francisco 49ers in 2026

Brock Purdy

Purdy is easily the biggest surprise for the positive. It was not crazy to think that Purdy would play well this season. However, he has 11 touchdowns and one interception and is playing some of the best football of his career. Right now, you would be hard-pressed to give anyone else an MVP. That is quite the pleasant surprise.

Connor Colby

In the four weeks leading up to the season, the team did not even play Colby at left guard. They had him work at right guard so they could give Carver Willis and Robert Jones looks. Jones was cut, and Willis remains a backup. Colby has improved significantly since his rookie season. He still has issues, but he has a stronger hold of his job in 2026 than he did in 2025.

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Raheem Morris

Morris is not a player, but he is quite the pleasant surprise. There was a huge question as to how different the defense would be with Morris after Robert Saleh came in and did so well that he earned a new head coaching job.

Morris brings a different style, changed some personnel, and the defense looks different. Still, the group looks as good, if not better than the season prior. They do not even have Nick Bosa. If they get him back, they could be a feared unit.

Osa Odighizuwa

Odighizuwa has been a great offseason addition. He has 201 snaps played due to the injuries in the room. The next highest is Gracen Halton with 118 snaps played. Sebastian Valdez is third with 56 snaps. The room is quite thin, but somehow it is still much improved from last season. That is because of Odighizuwa.

Marques Sigle

Last year at this time, the team was preparing to bench rookie Marques Sigle. The Los Angeles Rams exposed him early in the season. This year, he played great against the Rams in Week 1. He has followed that up by being the 49ers' best safety this season. The team brought back both starters from last year. Coming into the year, he was expected to be depth. That is quite the surprise.