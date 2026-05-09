How the 49ers Benefit From Raheem Morris and Kyle Shanahan Reuniting

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris spoke to the media for the first time since taking the role.

After Robert Saleh departed following his second stint with the team after just one season and joined the Tennessee Titans, the 49ers conducted extensive due diligence before hiring Raheem Morris, a coach with both head coaching and defensive coordinator experience.

Morris also won a Super Bowl as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay, and already has established ties with Kyle Shanahan, so the move makes sense.

What Raheem Morris offers to the 49ers

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Everyone knows what Shanahan looks for in coaches and how his setup influences the way the organization is run.

That familiarity is part of what makes Morris such a natural fit. Shanahan already understands Morris’ personality, leadership style and ethos, and defensive philosophy from their previous time working together in Washington and Atlanta.

Their existing relationship removes much of the uncertainty that can come with hiring a new coordinator and should allow both coaches to establish continuity quickly heading into the season.

“The ultimate thing with coaches that really are committed to each other is obsession. He has an obsession about football that’s just unmatched," shared Morris with reporters on Thursday.

"And when you have that obsessive personality to be the very best at what you do, I think that’s something that ultimately clicks when you’re talking about coaches.

"Like there’s going to be coaches in everybody’s office, there’s going to be cross training and it’s already started to happen with [quarterbacks coach] Mick Lombardi on the offensive staff, myself, my own personal staff, being able to get with [assistant head coach defense] Matt Eberflus, being able to get with [defensive passing game coordinator] Jerry Gray.

"Some of the guys that were here, like Kris Kocurek, being able to go to their side of the ball with some of the young guys that are just eager to be the very best to be able to learn and keep growing.

"It’s just an obsession of football that makes you click.”

Although Saleh and Morris bring contrasting defensive philosophies, familiarity has always mattered to Shanahan. Morris already understands Shanahan’s expectations, communication style, and overall structure, which could ease the transition moving forward.

For a position within the organization that has been in constant flux in recent years, San Francisco will hope to keep Raheem Morris in place for more than one season and finally establish some long-term continuity.