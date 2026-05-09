How the 49ers Benefit From Raheem Morris and Kyle Shanahan Reuniting
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San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris spoke to the media for the first time since taking the role.
After Robert Saleh departed following his second stint with the team after just one season and joined the Tennessee Titans, the 49ers conducted extensive due diligence before hiring Raheem Morris, a coach with both head coaching and defensive coordinator experience.
Morris also won a Super Bowl as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay, and already has established ties with Kyle Shanahan, so the move makes sense.
What Raheem Morris offers to the 49ers
Everyone knows what Shanahan looks for in coaches and how his setup influences the way the organization is run.
That familiarity is part of what makes Morris such a natural fit. Shanahan already understands Morris’ personality, leadership style and ethos, and defensive philosophy from their previous time working together in Washington and Atlanta.
Their existing relationship removes much of the uncertainty that can come with hiring a new coordinator and should allow both coaches to establish continuity quickly heading into the season.
“The ultimate thing with coaches that really are committed to each other is obsession. He has an obsession about football that’s just unmatched," shared Morris with reporters on Thursday.
"And when you have that obsessive personality to be the very best at what you do, I think that’s something that ultimately clicks when you’re talking about coaches.
"Like there’s going to be coaches in everybody’s office, there’s going to be cross training and it’s already started to happen with [quarterbacks coach] Mick Lombardi on the offensive staff, myself, my own personal staff, being able to get with [assistant head coach defense] Matt Eberflus, being able to get with [defensive passing game coordinator] Jerry Gray.
"Some of the guys that were here, like Kris Kocurek, being able to go to their side of the ball with some of the young guys that are just eager to be the very best to be able to learn and keep growing.
"It’s just an obsession of football that makes you click.”
Although Saleh and Morris bring contrasting defensive philosophies, familiarity has always mattered to Shanahan. Morris already understands Shanahan’s expectations, communication style, and overall structure, which could ease the transition moving forward.
For a position within the organization that has been in constant flux in recent years, San Francisco will hope to keep Raheem Morris in place for more than one season and finally establish some long-term continuity.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal