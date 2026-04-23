John Lynch Reveals How DC Raheem Morris Is Settling In with the 49ers
In this story:
General manager John Lynch has revealed just how seamlessly Raheem Morris has integrated into the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff.
After Robert Saleh left for a new challenge as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, the front office wasted no time in bringing Raheem Morris to the City by the Bay as defensive coordinator.
John Lynch explains what separates Raheem Morris from other coaches
“They don’t have a choice here. That’s kind of what we do and how we roll. Scouts are ahead of them because they’ve got jobs to do during the season, but Raheem’s been the same guy I remember when I sat in the back of the DB room and Raheem was right behind me when he came down from Hofstra years ago," shared Lynch to reporters on Monday.
"He’s a bundle of energy, he’s curious, he’s insightful. We always talk about there’s guys who drain a room and then there’s guys who give life to a room, he gives life to a room. He’s funny, his whole thing all Draft is, ‘if we draft this guy, I’m throwing a pool party,’ so we’re hoping we’re having a lot of pool parties for Raheem.
"But, he’s been awesome to work with as has their entire staff. It is nice to get, obviously, you’re always striving for continuity, but it is nice when you breathe some new ideas.
"I think we’ve been able to do that with Raheem. Kyle’s familiarity having worked with him before, I worked with him before, so we’re very comfortable with him. Raheem has a way of disarming people with his personality.
"You feel like you know him the day you meet him. He’s been a tremendous addition in terms of his contribution to this process.”
Morris represents a strong replacement for Saleh, largely due to his personality fit, which has allowed for a smooth transition within the 49ers coaching setup. He brings extensive experience from key roles, including serving as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, where he helped win a Super Bowl under Sean McVay.
His familiarity with head coach Kyle Shanahan has also played a crucial role in ensuring continuity, something that has not always been the case in this position. Morris becomes the fifth defensive coordinator in the Shanahan-Lynch era, following Saleh, DeMeco Ryans, Steve Wilks, and Nick Sorensen, making this a move that should prioritise both stability and experience.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal