John Lynch Reveals How DC Raheem Morris Is Settling In with the 49ers

General manager John Lynch has revealed just how seamlessly Raheem Morris has integrated into the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff.

After Robert Saleh left for a new challenge as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, the front office wasted no time in bringing Raheem Morris to the City by the Bay as defensive coordinator.

John Lynch explains what separates Raheem Morris from other coaches

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“They don’t have a choice here. That’s kind of what we do and how we roll. Scouts are ahead of them because they’ve got jobs to do during the season, but Raheem’s been the same guy I remember when I sat in the back of the DB room and Raheem was right behind me when he came down from Hofstra years ago," shared Lynch to reporters on Monday.

"He’s a bundle of energy, he’s curious, he’s insightful. We always talk about there’s guys who drain a room and then there’s guys who give life to a room, he gives life to a room. He’s funny, his whole thing all Draft is, ‘if we draft this guy, I’m throwing a pool party,’ so we’re hoping we’re having a lot of pool parties for Raheem.

"But, he’s been awesome to work with as has their entire staff. It is nice to get, obviously, you’re always striving for continuity, but it is nice when you breathe some new ideas.

"I think we’ve been able to do that with Raheem. Kyle’s familiarity having worked with him before, I worked with him before, so we’re very comfortable with him. Raheem has a way of disarming people with his personality.

"You feel like you know him the day you meet him. He’s been a tremendous addition in terms of his contribution to this process.”

Morris represents a strong replacement for Saleh, largely due to his personality fit, which has allowed for a smooth transition within the 49ers coaching setup. He brings extensive experience from key roles, including serving as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, where he helped win a Super Bowl under Sean McVay.

His familiarity with head coach Kyle Shanahan has also played a crucial role in ensuring continuity, something that has not always been the case in this position. Morris becomes the fifth defensive coordinator in the Shanahan-Lynch era, following Saleh, DeMeco Ryans, Steve Wilks, and Nick Sorensen, making this a move that should prioritise both stability and experience.