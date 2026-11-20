The San Francisco 49ers appear to have finally found a competent backup running back to complement All-Pro rusher Christian McCaffrey. While 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak noted that they do not go into the game with a set amount of carries for each, they do hope to get both of them into a rhythm.

San Francisco 49ers RB Usage Plan Coming Into Focus

Still, the determination of who leads the team in carries, or who is better in specific scenarios, is more game-dependent.

“I think a lot of it's game-dependent,” said Kubiak when discussing the running back split. “You go into every game hoping to get both guys in a rhythm, hoping to get both guys some carries. I think it's game-dependent.”

The team typically has been reserving the tough, inside runs that require physicality for the rookie from Indiana. Then, McCaffrey, the aging superstar, is saved for the rushes that can be big plays. Black helps block more in the passing game; McCaffrey catches more passes. While Kubiak did not straight up admit that was the split, he did note the difference.

“(Black's) got a good feel, he's been— he's running physical, running hard, and then Christian goes in there and gets his drive, where he had a 17-yarder and an 18-yarder, and that was awesome,” Kubiak said, describing a sequence in the second half of the Cowboys game.

Kubiak noted that Black started with power and McCaffrey came after that with a big play. This is what the 49ers coordinator said is the ideal scenario.

“That's kind of what you want, that's the perfect scenario,” stated Kubiak. “Both guys getting a rhythm, both guys get their carries, but you got to kind of feel how the game's going, you got to kind of feel what your team needs, kind of who has the hotter hand. Who you're kind of feeling more, and I think that just kind of changes drive to drive, and you let it play out, but you go in hoping to get both guys involved and to affect— because I think both guys have a different effect on the defense, and you want to get them both involved.”

Getting Black involved in this way is keeping McCaffrey fresh. More than that, Black is not being used to the point where he will hit a rookie wall. Rather, he will be starting to hit his stride around now. The 49ers' usage at running back could be the difference from past years that can put the team over the edge.