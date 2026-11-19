The Minnesota Vikings are 7-2 and have the best defense in the NFL. However, there is a key to beating them. The way to beat the Vikings is to lean on the run and continue to push the ground game.

San Francisco 49ers Must Lean on Ground Game to Beat Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played five above-average rushing attacks, according to rbsdm.com . They are 4-0 when facing below-average rushing groups and 3-2 when facing teams who have had success running the ball.

They beat the Chicago Bears in Week 2, but the game was played in a storm, and Caleb Williams got hurt. Despite that, the Bears threw the ball more than they ran it in a game that ended 9-3.

They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Tampa Bay realized that their ground attack was the way to win games. Baker Mayfield had 34 pass attempts in the game and also got hurt. Bucky Irving had 15 rushing attempts.

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They beat the Indianapolis Colts, but Indianapolis showed a blueprint for success. They hung tight in a 16-10 win despite four sacks and one intercepion by Daniel Jones. That is because Jonathan Taylor had 18 rushes for 95 yards, and Seth McGowan added 11 rushes for 46 yards.

Since then, the Vikings have gone 1-2, beating the Green Bay Packers, who have one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL. Jordan Love was sacked eight times as the Vikings' defense knew exactly what was coming.

The Lions beat them with 39 rushing attempts to 25 passing attempts. That is despite trailing 7-6 most of the game and trailing 15-12 late. The Lions' seven-play, fourth-quarter, game-winning scoring drive to take the lead featured five rushes for 57 yards and two pass attempts for 12 yards.

Buffalo controlled the game in their win, but they had 44 rushing attempts to 31 pass attempts for Josh Allen attempts. You could argue the Bills leaned on their MVP candidate too much in the win. Allen was sacked four times and threw an interception.

The 49ers have Christan McCaffrey. This is what you drafted Kaelon Black for. The 49ers' rushing attack is just as strong as Detroit's and Buffalo's. Throwing the ball will lead to trouble. Running the ball can be a slog at times, but it will keep the team in the game and allow them to wear down the Vikings late. Look for San Francisco to get very run heavy in Week 11.