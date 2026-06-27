How 49ers QB Mac Jones Worked on His 'Mindset' for Game Day

It's impossible to know how much playing time Mac Jones will see in 2026 as he enters his second season with the San Francisco 49ers.

That's the nature of being a backup quarterback. Brock Purdy could enjoy his first injury-free season since 2023, or the 49ers could endure a repeat of last year, when he missed half the season with a turf toe injury.

But if the latter scenario unfolds again, the 49ers are in a strong position with Jones there. He completed 201 of 289 passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions across 11 games in 2025, while compiling a 5-3 record as a starter despite working with a depleted supporting cast on offense.

Regardless of how much he is called upon, Jones said his focus remains on his mental preparation so he is ready to step in and deliver whenever his number is called.

After all, the most unexpected moments often create the biggest opportunities, something starter Purdy knows better than anyone after rising from third-string quarterback to the face of the franchise.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) and Brock Purdy (13) work on passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"I feel like this is the first year I've had with the same offensive playbook being in the NFL,"Jones said during 49ers OTAs.

"So, that's kind of nice. If you go to a new team, you've got to learn a new playbook again and kind of do everything over... I'm excited and really just looking forward to this summer and getting everything going again.

"One thing that I focused on last year was my mindset. I do put a lot of work into it and at the end of the day if you go out there on Sunday and you're not confident it doesn't matter.

"I know that if I go out there on Sunday and have the right mindset, have that warrior mentality, that I can play really good football. I proved that last year, but the challenge is to do it again this year and really not compare the two."

Though backup quarterbacks rarely dominate the headlines, the 49ers have extracted the most from Mac Jones both on and off the field. He has delivered when called upon, while his energy and personality have made him a popular figure in the locker room.

One of John Lynch's best recent free agency moves was signing him to a two-year contract. Given how highly both the organization and Jones speak of one another, it would come as little surprise if that partnership extends beyond his current deal.