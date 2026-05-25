Brock Purdy Praises Mike Evans’ Immediate Impact on 49ers
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San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a new weapon to play alongside this season.
That weapon is wide receiver Mike Evans, a player who once seemed destined to spend his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the 49ers on a three-year deal that could ultimately close out his career in the Bay Area.
Evans enters the next chapter of his career with 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns across 176 games. Decent figures for a player who, alongside Jerry Rice, has recorded 11 consecutive 1,000 receiving yard seasons. It's simply a Hall of Fame résumé.
Brock Purdy talks more on Mike Evans' instant impact
Now that Evans is slowly integrating into the roster and overall setup, Brock Purdy has already noticed the impact, whether discussing reads on the field or the veteran presence Evans brings to the locker room.
“I’m like, ‘Dude, on film, I saw you run this one route; we have a similar concept. What are you thinking?’ He goes, ‘Actually it’s not that concept. I had a choice to go around the DB a certain way, and Tom knew to put the ball there, and that’s something we talked and worked through.’ I was, ‘Oh shoot.’ So that’s stuff we’re going to have to talk through and work through, but I’m so excited, because this guy sees the game like a quarterback does." shared Purdy at the 2026 Dwight Clark Legacy Series event.
“In the locker room, Mike is obviously a Hall of Fame receiver, but he’s a bro. It’s all of us,” Purdy said. “He’s in the locker room chatting it up, making jokes with guys. He’s just a real dude. He’s a father, bouncing back and forth home to Texas to coach his daughter’s basketball team. He’s just a real dude.”
Evans will enter 2026 looking to completely move past his 2025 campaign, which was by far the worst season of his career as injuries limited him to just three touchdowns and 368 receiving yards.
The production fell well below his usual standard, but if Evans can remain healthy, the prospect of him and Purdy developing chemistry could quickly become one of the league’s most dangerous offensive partnerships.
The long-term financial implications will not be overly significant, as San Francisco managed to convince Evans to join on a deal worth less than what Tampa Bay reportedly offered, making the move a relatively favorable outcome for both sides.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal