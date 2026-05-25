Brock Purdy Praises Mike Evans’ Immediate Impact on 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has a new weapon to play alongside this season.

That weapon is wide receiver Mike Evans, a player who once seemed destined to spend his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the 49ers on a three-year deal that could ultimately close out his career in the Bay Area.

Evans enters the next chapter of his career with 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns across 176 games. Decent figures for a player who, alongside Jerry Rice, has recorded 11 consecutive 1,000 receiving yard seasons. It's simply a Hall of Fame résumé.

Brock Purdy talks more on Mike Evans' instant impact

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws downfield against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Now that Evans is slowly integrating into the roster and overall setup, Brock Purdy has already noticed the impact, whether discussing reads on the field or the veteran presence Evans brings to the locker room.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, on film, I saw you run this one route; we have a similar concept. What are you thinking?’ He goes, ‘Actually it’s not that concept. I had a choice to go around the DB a certain way, and Tom knew to put the ball there, and that’s something we talked and worked through.’ I was, ‘Oh shoot.’ So that’s stuff we’re going to have to talk through and work through, but I’m so excited, because this guy sees the game like a quarterback does." shared Purdy at the 2026 Dwight Clark Legacy Series event.

“In the locker room, Mike is obviously a Hall of Fame receiver, but he’s a bro. It’s all of us,” Purdy said. “He’s in the locker room chatting it up, making jokes with guys. He’s just a real dude. He’s a father, bouncing back and forth home to Texas to coach his daughter’s basketball team. He’s just a real dude.”

Evans will enter 2026 looking to completely move past his 2025 campaign, which was by far the worst season of his career as injuries limited him to just three touchdowns and 368 receiving yards.

The production fell well below his usual standard, but if Evans can remain healthy, the prospect of him and Purdy developing chemistry could quickly become one of the league’s most dangerous offensive partnerships.

The long-term financial implications will not be overly significant, as San Francisco managed to convince Evans to join on a deal worth less than what Tampa Bay reportedly offered, making the move a relatively favorable outcome for both sides.