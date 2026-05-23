How 49ers WR Mike Evans is Building Early Rapport With Brock Purdy

Barely any time has been spent on the field between Mike Evans and Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to kick off OTAs. That is when the two will begin to connect. However, that doesn’t mean Evans and Purdy can’t build an early rapport.

There’s been time for them to go over the film with each other and discuss their tendencies. That’s what Purdy has done so far. He revealed it at the 2026 Dwight Clark Legacy Series event.

An early rapport is being built

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws downfield against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

“I’m like, ‘Dude, on film, I saw you run this one route; we have a similar concept. What are you thinking?’ He goes, ‘Actually it’s not that concept. I had a choice to go around the DB a certain way, and Tom knew to put the ball there, and that’s something we talked and worked through.’ I was, ‘Oh shoot.’ So that’s stuff we’re going to have to talk through and work through, but I’m so excited, because this guy sees the game like a quarterback does,” said Purdy (h/t Cam Inman )

Purdy and Evans are like two college students. Right now, they’re only in the classroom taking in all of the information before they go out and practically apply it.

OTAs will begin for them in less than a week. They’ll finally begin to get a feel for each other and apply all they have talked about from the film they’ve studied.

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) (obscured) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Purdy isn’t the only 49ers player that Evans has been building an early rapport with. His presence in the locker room is already being felt, which is what you’d hope from an accomplished veteran like him.

“In the locker room, Mike is obviously a Hall of Fame receiver, but he’s a bro,” Purdy said. “He’s in the locker room chatting it up, making jokes with guys. He’s just a real dude. He’s a father, bouncing back and forth from home to Texas to coach his daughter’s basketball team. He’s just a real dude.”

If there’s one thing about the 49ers, they know how to bring in players that fit their culture. Evans is the missing puzzle piece for not just the offense, but the locker room.

His words will carry weight as a Super Bowl champion, All-Pro, Pro Bowler, and obviously a future Hall of Fame player. The 49ers didn’t just bring in a talented player; they added a phenomenal leader.

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