How Jaden Dugger Can Meet K.J. Wright's Lofty Expectations

It is clear that linebackers coach K.J. Wright had a strong say in the team drafted linebacker Jaden Dugger in the fifth round. The specialty coaches typically get more say in the late rounds, and Wright appears as high as you can possibly be on the selection.

San Francisco 49ers believe Jaden Dugger can hit ceiling with K.J. Wright

Wright noted that he instantly fell in love with the way Dugger plays because of the size and instincts that he plays with are rare and special. He also noted that Dugger is already fast and talented in coverage, but if he can improve his leverage against smaller lineman due to his height, he can become a starter down the road.

Wright would know what it takes to be a starter at his size and draft pedigree. Wright was drafted a touch higher than Dugger, but he did go in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft. Wright was taller and had similar questions to Dugger coming into the NFL.

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However, Wright started as a rookie, he started 148 career games, he won a Super Bowl as a starter on an all-time defense, and he made one Pro Bowl, back in 2016. He is not quite the Fred Warner find that John Lynch made a few years ago, but if Dugger has a career that is anything like Wright as a fifth-round pick, it is going to be viewed as another great selection.

Still, for now, Dugger has to prove that he belongs on the roster. The 49ers linebacker room is a bit deeper than where Seattle was when they leaned into the youth, so it might take Dugger longer to make the impact that Wright did.

As of now, the 49ers will start Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. The good news is that while the third linebacker role is not a major one, Dugger could slot in there as a rookie. Luke Gifford will take the first snaps as the strong side linebacker in training camp. Neither Tatum Bethune, Nick Martin or Garrett Wallow has taken snaps in that role during their careers. Bethune has mostly been the backup middle linebacker while Martin and Wallow are weakside players.

So, Dugger could enter training camp behind just Gifford for a starting spot on the defense. At the same time, if he does not win the job, he might be the seventh man in the pecking order, and his roster status will be tight.