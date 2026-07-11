Why the 49ers are So Excited About Rookie Linebacker Jaden Dugger

The most impressive rookie at 49ers OTAs last month was fifth-round linebacker Jaden Dugger.

That's not a knock on the other rookies. The top three picks -- De'Zhaun Stribling, Romello Height and Kaelan Black -- all looked good and had their moments as well. But Dugger generated the most buzz among the coaching staff and people around the league, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ryan Fowler, who listed Dugger among 13 standouts from around the league during OTAs.

Dugger is a physical freak. He wasn't invited to the combine, but he's a 6-foot-5, 240-pound inside linebacker who started his career as a safety at Georgetown before transferring to Louisiana and becoming a linebacker. In 2025, he recorded 125 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 pass breakups and 1 interception. He was a monster.

Dugger is built like a defensive end, but he has the instincts to play inside linebacker -- that's why the 49ers drafted him. They think he has the skill set to be like K.J. Wright, a long-time inside linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks who currently coaches linebackers for the 49ers. Wright discovered him before the draft and insisted that the 49ers take him.

And he's not necessarily a long-term project. He was productive last season, and he was impressive in OTAs. It's possible that finally found his position and now he's ready to take off.

Which is good news, because the 49ers just might need Dugger to contribute as a rookie. Last year, they had Dee Winters, who started 17 games and recorded 101 tackles. He wasn't a Pro Bowler, but he was dependable and only 25 years old.

This offseason, the 49ers brought back veteran linebacker Dee Winters, and to make room for him in the starting lineup, they traded Winters to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick -- pick no. 152. And then with pick No. 154, the 49ers took Dugger. Which means the 49ers essentially traded Winters for Dugger.

That shows you how much the 49ers believe in their newest rookie linebacker. They were willing to trade an established starter just entering his prime for him. And just because they waited until Round 5 to take him doesn't mean he won't make an impact. Remember, the 49ers are famous for finding quality players in Round 5. We're talking Greenlaw, George Kittle, Deommodore Lenoir, Talanoa Hufanga and Colton McKivitz, to name a few.

Greenlaw started just 7 games last season and recorded a mere 43 tackles in his one season with the Broncos. He has been a shell of himself ever since he tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl two years ago. Now, he's 29. It's highly unlikely he'll play all 17 games this season. So if he misses time, who will be his replacement?

It could be veteran Garret Wallow, who started two playoff games for the 49ers and held his own. He's good enough.

But Dugger has a chance to be special. He certainly was special last year in college. And if he continues to impress the coaches in training camp and preseason as he impressed them in OTAs, he'll be starting by the end of the season.