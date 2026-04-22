Jaishawn Barham is a Potential Raheem Morris Selection for the 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers reportedly used one of their 30 pre-draft visits on Michigan edge rusher Jaishawn Barham. This is a very intriguing prospect that could signal a defensive shift under Raheem Morris. What does Barham bring, and when would the 49ers need to draft him?
How Jaishawn Barham translates to the NFL
Barham is tall, long, and explosive. He plays with a tough demeanor and brings an intense mentality. He is a former off-the-ball linebacker, and attacks in the run game like a downhill inside linebacker. Based on his limited experience on the edge, there is a lot of potential and upside.
Weaknesses for Jaishawn Barham translating to the NFL
Being a former linebacker, he does not have all of the refinement and understanding that the position requires. He can attack too far upfield and misses setting the edge. Barham is also a bit light for an edge rusher and may be best as a pass-rushing specialist.
NFL Comparison for Jaishawn Barham
The best NFL comparison for Barham from a 49ers perspective is Jalon Walker. They are both the same size, they are explosive athletes, and they both come into the NFL with the question of whether they are an off-the-ball linebacker or an edge rusher. Of course, Raheem Morris selected Walker in round 1, so the 49ers' interest in Barham could be Morris-related. That would give you the comfort that he knows the type of player that he is working with and would know how to use him well.
He does not come in with the experience and production that Walker had, so he will go later in the draft, but his potential is not far off.
How does Jaishawn Barham fit with the San Francisco 49ers?
Barham would signal a shift in the 49ers. They usually look for long-armed run-defending edges. Someone who can shift off the ball, or even play without his hand in the dirt on pass-rushing downs, has not been their type of rusher. That is what Morris brought to Atlanta and what Barham would bring to San Francisco if Morris took him. Early on, he would just rush the passer, which makes sense because of how raw he is, but there is potential for a true starter down the road.
The question is draft cost. In most consensus mock draft boards, he goes around pick 91. The 49ers pick 58th and not again until 127. Do they hope he falls, or do they potentially reach knowing that the upside and fit with Morris is worth it?
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley