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What 49ers' Pre-Draft Visits Reveal About Their Draft Plans

These visits are telling.
Parker Hurley|
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

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San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have only had 19 of their 30 pre-draft visits reported. While we do not know what the other 11 visits would have told us, we can start to find some trends and look into what positions the team is looking at in certain spots. What are the biggest takeaways?

Round 1 Candidates 

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington 

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Omar Cooper Jr. WR, Indiana 

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State 

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah 

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Malachi Lawrence, DE, UCF

This is notable, especially coming off the pre-draft press conference that Lynch held, where he mentioned that he thought that wide receiver, offensive line, and edge rusher were the deep positions this year. He may be noting that he feels it is deep enough that the fifth or sixth option at those positions are still worth first-round picks. When you consider the 49ers extended Trent Williams, the team may go edge rusher or wide receiver early based on these visits. 

San Francisco 49er
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Round 2 Candidates 

Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan 

Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech 

Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee 

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Once again, edge rusher and wide receiver stand out. They did show interest in cornerback Malik Muhammad, but that seems to be less of a theme with how the visits have gone. Barham and Height are viewed as third-round players by most, but it is a late second-round pick, and it is unlikely these players make it to their later fourth-round pick. So, they likely brought them in to decide if they should be worthy of that selection. 

Either way, it does look like edge and wide receiver will be the first two picks, in whatever order. 

Round 4 Candidates 

Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Alex Harkey, OL, Oregon 

Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma 

Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor 

The team has four fourth-round picks. So, seeing four different positions here could give us a look into what they expect to do. Daniels could be viewed as a hybrid safety, so you could make a good case for defensive line, offensive line, safety, and tight end being the four positions that the team uses their fourth round picks on, even if these are not the players selected. 

UDFA or late round candidates 

Caleb Douglas WR, Texas Tech 

Colbie Young, WR, Georgia 

Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech 

They appear to be hoping for these players to fall to UDFAs, and they will prioritize them by giving them a legitimate chance to make the roster.

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Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

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