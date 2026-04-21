What 49ers' Pre-Draft Visits Reveal About Their Draft Plans

The San Francisco 49ers have only had 19 of their 30 pre-draft visits reported. While we do not know what the other 11 visits would have told us, we can start to find some trends and look into what positions the team is looking at in certain spots. What are the biggest takeaways?

Round 1 Candidates

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Omar Cooper Jr. WR, Indiana

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Malachi Lawrence, DE, UCF

This is notable, especially coming off the pre-draft press conference that Lynch held, where he mentioned that he thought that wide receiver, offensive line, and edge rusher were the deep positions this year. He may be noting that he feels it is deep enough that the fifth or sixth option at those positions are still worth first-round picks. When you consider the 49ers extended Trent Williams, the team may go edge rusher or wide receiver early based on these visits.

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Round 2 Candidates

Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Once again, edge rusher and wide receiver stand out. They did show interest in cornerback Malik Muhammad, but that seems to be less of a theme with how the visits have gone. Barham and Height are viewed as third-round players by most, but it is a late second-round pick, and it is unlikely these players make it to their later fourth-round pick. So, they likely brought them in to decide if they should be worthy of that selection.

Either way, it does look like edge and wide receiver will be the first two picks, in whatever order.

Round 4 Candidates

Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Alex Harkey, OL, Oregon

Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

The team has four fourth-round picks. So, seeing four different positions here could give us a look into what they expect to do. Daniels could be viewed as a hybrid safety, so you could make a good case for defensive line, offensive line, safety, and tight end being the four positions that the team uses their fourth round picks on, even if these are not the players selected.

UDFA or late round candidates

Caleb Douglas WR, Texas Tech

Colbie Young, WR, Georgia

Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

They appear to be hoping for these players to fall to UDFAs, and they will prioritize them by giving them a legitimate chance to make the roster.