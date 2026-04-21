What 49ers' Pre-Draft Visits Reveal About Their Draft Plans
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The San Francisco 49ers have only had 19 of their 30 pre-draft visits reported. While we do not know what the other 11 visits would have told us, we can start to find some trends and look into what positions the team is looking at in certain spots. What are the biggest takeaways?
Round 1 Candidates
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
Omar Cooper Jr. WR, Indiana
Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Malachi Lawrence, DE, UCF
This is notable, especially coming off the pre-draft press conference that Lynch held, where he mentioned that he thought that wide receiver, offensive line, and edge rusher were the deep positions this year. He may be noting that he feels it is deep enough that the fifth or sixth option at those positions are still worth first-round picks. When you consider the 49ers extended Trent Williams, the team may go edge rusher or wide receiver early based on these visits.
Round 2 Candidates
Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan
Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech
Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
Once again, edge rusher and wide receiver stand out. They did show interest in cornerback Malik Muhammad, but that seems to be less of a theme with how the visits have gone. Barham and Height are viewed as third-round players by most, but it is a late second-round pick, and it is unlikely these players make it to their later fourth-round pick. So, they likely brought them in to decide if they should be worthy of that selection.
Either way, it does look like edge and wide receiver will be the first two picks, in whatever order.
Round 4 Candidates
Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M
Alex Harkey, OL, Oregon
Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma
Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
The team has four fourth-round picks. So, seeing four different positions here could give us a look into what they expect to do. Daniels could be viewed as a hybrid safety, so you could make a good case for defensive line, offensive line, safety, and tight end being the four positions that the team uses their fourth round picks on, even if these are not the players selected.
UDFA or late round candidates
Caleb Douglas WR, Texas Tech
Colbie Young, WR, Georgia
Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech
They appear to be hoping for these players to fall to UDFAs, and they will prioritize them by giving them a legitimate chance to make the roster.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley