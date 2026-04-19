The 5 Best Edge-Rusher Fits for the 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need to draft an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL draft. While they typically like big, run-defending edge rushers, they need to replace Bryce Huff, who was a shift in what they usually like. He brought speed and was less of a run defender. If the 49ers are looking for this role, whoa re the best fits?

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Thomas might be the best fit for the 49ers at edge rusher. He plays with his hair on fire, and while he is lighter, he does enough in the run game to be respected. The big question for him is his draft cost. Taking him at 27th overall feels rich, but the odds of him falling to 58 feel low as well. On the field, there are no better fits.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton has everything you want in a high upside pass rusher. He has a lot of rush moves; he is fast, long-limbed, and explosive. He also brings more to the run game than most edge rushers with his traits. The biggest thing with Dennis-Sutton is learning how to finish, which Nick Bosa can help with.

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Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Barham is exactly what Raheem Morris wants. Some have compared him to a lesser version of Jalon Walker, whom the Falcons took in round 1 under Morris. Barham is a former off-the-ball linebacker who is likely to move to the edge because he plays with his hair on fire when attacking downhill. While he learns the subtleties of edge rusher, he can be a sub-package player on the 49ers' defense. This is a great fit.

Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

Josephs looks like an NFL edge rusher. He is long-limbed and explosive. He needs to work on his moves, but if you tell him to use his physical ability to get after the quarterback, he could be a helpful rotational piece in year one. He is projected to go in the round 4 range, and could be a perfect upside swing at that stage of the draft.

Romello Height, Texas Tech

The 49ers brought in Height early in the draft process, so there is clearly interest here. Height is smaller and does not have long limbs. He is going to live off of speed and being able to dip lower than his opponent. He brings very little upside in the run game compared to the other edges, but is still a fine fit for the role.