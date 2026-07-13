Kyle Juszczyk's Latest Comments Foreshadow His 49ers Exit

Kyle Juszczyk is entering the final year of his deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

There's never been a worry that he'd leave since he ends up re-signing. However, after his latest comments, I'm not so sure about that.

"Am I a tight end? Am I not a tight end? I don't know," Juszczyk said recently to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "Unfortunately, I think I'm a tight end and not a tight end at all the wrong times. I'm a fullback when it comes to contract negotiations, which hurts, but then I'm a tight end on game day."

Juzczyk is insinuating he's underpaid, which is true. He's been taking pay cuts for the 49ers in their last couple of contract negotiations, all so he can remain on the team.

Yet, he's clearly becoming fed up with it, especially since he's aligning as a tight end as much if not more than a fullback. I think there's a strong chance Juszczyk is playing his final year with the 49ers.

Juszczyk on the way out?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) leaves the field after an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was already my belief before Juszczyk said anything to Maiocco. But now that he's made those comments, it's very foreshadowing to me.

Juszczyk and the 49ers always end up in a weird situation with each other when they start negotiating. It's nowhere near the level that the 49ers have been with others in recent years.

However, Juszczyk has been vocal about how painful it's been when the 49ers ask him to take a pay cut. I'd bet the 49ers will try to lower his number again after this season.

And should they do that, or if Juszczyk puts his foot down and asks for a pay increase since he believes he's a tight end, then his 49ers career will come to a close.

I think one of those two situations will happen, and that Juszczyk will want to test free agency to see his value. One team that I envision courting him is the Los Angeles Chargers.

His former coach and best friend, Mike McDaniel, is the offensive coordinator there. Assuming he doesn't get fired after one season, that'll be a massive draw to Juszczyk.

Plus, Jim Harbaugh is a run-first coach. Juszczyk would fit nicely with the Chargers. They'll pay him what he's worth, and he gets to go into a familiar system.

I expect that will be what happens. Juszczyk is becoming a luxury the 49ers can't afford with so many contracts spiking on their salary cap in 2026.

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