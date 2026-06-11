How George Kittle is Embracing the 49ers' Trip to Australia
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George Kittle is elite when it comes to playing on the football field, but he's also elite at converting a negative into a positive.
That's exactly what he's doing when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 trip to Australia against the Los Angeles Rams. No one on the 49ers wants to travel for that game.
Unfortunately, they have no choice. Rather than continue to mope about it, Kittle has decided to embrace the Australia trip by having a positive outlook on it.
Kittle is wisely embracing the trip to Australia
"Is it really good for an athlete to be on a plane for fifteen hours before he goes to play a football game? Probably not," said Kittle to Kay Adams on The Up and Adams Show. "But the experience is going to be sick. I'm going to have a great time. You just have to embrace it. There's nothing we can do to change it, and so it is what it is.
"Let's go and have a great time and get out there early, have some great practices, enjoy Australia, have a good team dinner. One thing that will be really cool about it is, I'd say like 95% of people's families aren't gonna go because it's such a trip. So you're gonna have all of the guys together for a week. It forces team bonding. It forces you to hang out with each other. It's a great time."
What a perfect perspective to have on the Australia trip. This is why Kittle is a prominent leader, among numerous other factors.
His outlook on Week 1 will surely resonate with the rest of the team. And if it doesn't yet, he'll be sure to make it clear to everyone when training camp arrives.
But I think the 49ers have embraced the trip by now, despite being annoyed with it. Even Brock Purdy has taken the right approach to playing in Australia.
Kittle isn't the only one. It seems the 49ers have embraced it fully. That's the only way to do it. Otherwise, if they continue to carry negative feelings about that game, they will lose.
The 49ers won't perform at their best if they complain about traveling to Australia during training camp, especially once they get there. It'll limit their focus for that game.
By embracing it positively, like how Kittle is doing it, they will put themselves in the best position to win.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN