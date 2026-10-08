Mykel Williams Sends Strong Message Ahead of 49ers Return
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The San Francisco 49ers' former 11th overall pick Mykel Williams tore his ACL once he was starting to get into a groove during his rookie season. Now, Williams is about a week away from returning to the NFL to start his 2026 season.
He told reporters that he is going crazy in anticipation of getting back on the field.
“I’m going crazy; I'm losing my mind,” joked Williams. “Nah, I'm playing, but I'm ready to go. I'm excited to play ball. I miss playing ball. It's been damn near a year since I played, so I just want to get back on the field.”
Williams is on the PUP and can return in Week 6. The 49ers already opened his practice window, signaling they expect him to be on the field at the earliest date he can return.
San Francisco Edge Rusher Mykel Williams is Going Crazy to Return
When the 49ers drafted Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft, the expectation was for him to get off to a slow start. He is a younger player with limited experience at Georgia. His upside was high, but his prospect profile signaled a raw player, especially as a pass rusher.
So, it was not a surprise to see that he had just 19 pressures and one sack on 385 total snaps and 245 pass-rush snaps. He did add 12 run stops on 133 run defense snaps. Still, he had three pressures in his last game, and his first sack came in Week 6. He was playing better when he got hurt.
Now, the question is how he will fit into the new defensive scheme. Williams typically played the edge on run downs, then would slide inside on pass-rush downs under Robert Saleh.
However, Raheem Morris runs more five-man fronts, and it could push Williams inside as more of a 5-technique defensive end. Williams being able to slide inside and outside makes rookie linebacker Jaden Dugger more valuable as well.
Dugger has 100 defensive snaps this year, with 48 being on the edge.
So, the 49ers can align Dugger as a third linebacker in 4-3 base looks. Then, they can slide Williams inside, have rookie Romello Height stand up, and slide Dugger down to be their two outside linebackers in a 3-4 look.
Even if Williams is not providing massive production, his value on the field will be seen immediately. The 49ers defense has been strong already, but could be getting much better.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley