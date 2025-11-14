2 Areas the 49ers Will be Challenged the Most Against the Cardinals
It wasn't an easy outing for the San Francisco 49ers in the initial matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
Their rematch with Arizona in Week 11 could very well play out the same. That will hold if the 49ers cannot overcome these two challenging areas against the Cardinals.
Defending Trey McBride
Yes, the Cardinals will not have Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyler Murray, or an adequate running game to worry about. But they will have star player Trey McBride.
He's been on a tear lately thanks to Jacoby Brissett. McBride has five or more receptions in 11 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak of games with five or more receptions by a tight end in NFL history.
McBride only trails Travis Kelce (15 in 2018) and Tony Gonzalez (13 in 2008-09) for the longest such streak. Defending him should be a bit easier since he will be the focal point of the 49ers' defense.
But the 49ers don't have the talent to match up with him well. Ji'Ayir Brown will get dominated, Tatum Bethune will, and so will Malik Mustapha. Robert Saleh is going to have to draw up an amazing plan for McBride.
Cardinals' pass rush
Last time the 49ers faced the Cardinals' defensive front, both their run and pass game were disrupted by it. Mac Jones was under pressure 37.2 percent of the time and was sacked once.
The Cardinals spent a lot of resources in the offseason to bump up their pass rush specifically. It looked as much in the first matchup with the 49ers. Although they were nonexistent last week against the Seattle Seahawks.
Nevertheless, they are a pass-rushing unit to be taken seriously. The Cardinals are one of just two teams this season (Seahawks) to have three players with a pressure rate of 14 percent or higher this season, per NextGenStats.
Josh Sweat (14.6 percent), Zaven Collins (14.5 percent), and Baron Browning (14.1 percent) are among the 33 players who have done so, although Sweat’s team-leading clip is just 28th among edge rushers.
Veteran Calais Campbell will be a problem, also. He's generating pressure 8.8 percent of the time and has five sacks. He's still an impactful player at 39 years old.
The 49ers' offensive line is average as it gets in pass protection. They had trouble last time, so it probably will occur again, especially if Brock Purdy holds onto the ball for too long.
