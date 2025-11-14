All 49ers

2 Areas the 49ers Will be Challenged the Most Against the Cardinals

The 49ers will have to figure out how to overcome these two challenging areas against the Cardinals to win.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs after the catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs after the catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It wasn't an easy outing for the San Francisco 49ers in the initial matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Their rematch with Arizona in Week 11 could very well play out the same. That will hold if the 49ers cannot overcome these two challenging areas against the Cardinals.

Defending Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85)
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) breaks up a pass to Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) in the end zone during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Yes, the Cardinals will not have Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyler Murray, or an adequate running game to worry about. But they will have star player Trey McBride.

He's been on a tear lately thanks to Jacoby Brissett. McBride has five or more receptions in 11 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak of games with five or more receptions by a tight end in NFL history.

McBride only trails Travis Kelce (15 in 2018) and Tony Gonzalez (13 in 2008-09) for the longest such streak. Defending him should be a bit easier since he will be the focal point of the 49ers' defense.

But the 49ers don't have the talent to match up with him well. Ji'Ayir Brown will get dominated, Tatum Bethune will, and so will Malik Mustapha. Robert Saleh is going to have to draw up an amazing plan for McBride.

Cardinals' pass rush

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) and safety Budda Baker (3) and linebacker Zaven Collins (25
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) and safety Budda Baker (3) and linebacker Zaven Collins (25) celebrate a sack of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last time the 49ers faced the Cardinals' defensive front, both their run and pass game were disrupted by it. Mac Jones was under pressure 37.2 percent of the time and was sacked once.

The Cardinals spent a lot of resources in the offseason to bump up their pass rush specifically. It looked as much in the first matchup with the 49ers. Although they were nonexistent last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nevertheless, they are a pass-rushing unit to be taken seriously. The Cardinals are one of just two teams this season (Seahawks) to have three players with a pressure rate of 14 percent or higher this season, per NextGenStats.

Josh Sweat (14.6 percent), Zaven Collins (14.5 percent), and Baron Browning (14.1 percent) are among the 33 players who have done so, although Sweat’s team-leading clip is just 28th among edge rushers.

Veteran Calais Campbell will be a problem, also. He's generating pressure 8.8 percent of the time and has five sacks. He's still an impactful player at 39 years old.

The 49ers' offensive line is average as it gets in pass protection. They had trouble last time, so it probably will occur again, especially if Brock Purdy holds onto the ball for too long.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News