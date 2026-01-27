This 2026 Pro Bowler Should Be a Free-Agent Target for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers could make a blockbuster move for this Pro Bowler, who is set to hit free agency in March.

Now that the dust has settled on the 2025 season, there’s plenty of noise surrounding what the 49ers could, should, and will do. Several roster moves are clearly on the horizon.

This move may be ambitious, but it makes sense when you consider the impact he could have, given his ability, accolades, and long-term value.

The 49ers should explore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum will be on the market.

While the reasoning is largely financial, the Ravens are still expected to be the favorites to retain his services.

But that doesn’t mean the 49ers can’t at least try. Linderbaum has earned three Pro Bowl appearances before the age of 25, all in consecutive years, and he ranks fifth among PFF’s highest-graded centers.

While a big payday is expected with his rookie contract ending, Linderbaum would strengthen the offensive line significantly, an area that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have often overlooked.

With the New York Giants, led by former Ravens coach John Harbaugh, reportedly interested, the 49ers need to strike now. Some moves don’t just make sense—they’re necessary.

With former 49ers quarterback Steve Young recently emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the offensive line, perhaps he could subtly reach out to Linderbaum during the Pro Bowl while coaching the AFC team.

But seriously, the move would send a strong statement of intent to the player they’ve backed from the very beginning - their quarterback.

Brock Purdy had a solid year, especially considering his turf toe injuries. It was clear twice, once with Trent Williams on the line and once without, that investing to protect Purdy is essential. These two games were against the Seattle Seahawks in the final regular season game and against them again in the divisional round.

Williams, meanwhile, is entering the twilight of his career, making that investment even more important.

Then again, this move could make too much sense. The front office is loyal to their current roster, and failing to make a significant investment or draft a top offensive line prospect could come back to haunt them.

It’s a shame Aaron Banks and Mike McGlinchey never lived up to their potential, especially given that they were drafted in the second and first rounds.

It’s a positive that Linderbaum has already proven himself and still has a decade-long career ahead.

