This 2026 Pro Bowler Should Be a Free-Agent Target for the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers could make a blockbuster move for this Pro Bowler, who is set to hit free agency in March.
Now that the dust has settled on the 2025 season, there’s plenty of noise surrounding what the 49ers could, should, and will do. Several roster moves are clearly on the horizon.
This move may be ambitious, but it makes sense when you consider the impact he could have, given his ability, accolades, and long-term value.
The 49ers should explore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum
Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum will be on the market.
While the reasoning is largely financial, the Ravens are still expected to be the favorites to retain his services.
But that doesn’t mean the 49ers can’t at least try. Linderbaum has earned three Pro Bowl appearances before the age of 25, all in consecutive years, and he ranks fifth among PFF’s highest-graded centers.
While a big payday is expected with his rookie contract ending, Linderbaum would strengthen the offensive line significantly, an area that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have often overlooked.
With the New York Giants, led by former Ravens coach John Harbaugh, reportedly interested, the 49ers need to strike now. Some moves don’t just make sense—they’re necessary.
With former 49ers quarterback Steve Young recently emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the offensive line, perhaps he could subtly reach out to Linderbaum during the Pro Bowl while coaching the AFC team.
But seriously, the move would send a strong statement of intent to the player they’ve backed from the very beginning - their quarterback.
Brock Purdy had a solid year, especially considering his turf toe injuries. It was clear twice, once with Trent Williams on the line and once without, that investing to protect Purdy is essential. These two games were against the Seattle Seahawks in the final regular season game and against them again in the divisional round.
Williams, meanwhile, is entering the twilight of his career, making that investment even more important.
Then again, this move could make too much sense. The front office is loyal to their current roster, and failing to make a significant investment or draft a top offensive line prospect could come back to haunt them.
It’s a shame Aaron Banks and Mike McGlinchey never lived up to their potential, especially given that they were drafted in the second and first rounds.
It’s a positive that Linderbaum has already proven himself and still has a decade-long career ahead.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal