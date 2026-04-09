3 Safeties the 49ers Should Avoid in the 2026 NFL Draft

Taking a safety has to be a goal of the San Francisco 49ers when the NFL draft commences in a couple of weeks.

They cannot go into 2026 with Ji’Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha, and Marques Sigle. None of these players is adequate for the 49ers to pass on addressing the position in the draft. They need an upgrade.

Whether that comes in the first, second, or fourth round, they have to take a swing on a safety. Roll the dice. However, there are a few safeties that the 49ers should avoid drafting if they do go that route.

Keionte Scott

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If there is one type of safety the 49ers don’t need, it’s a downhill type. They already have that with Mustapha and kind of Sigle, so they must not take Miami’s Keionte Scott at any point.

He’s a safety who plays at his best around the line of scrimmage. Scott did a tremendous job of it with the Hurricanes. He was certainly impactful, but the last thing the 49ers need is another box safety.

Scott is also going to be an old rookie. He’s 25 years old, which is insane. By the time he reaches the end of his rookie deal, he will be knocking on the door of 30 years old. There isn’t a fit for him on the 49ers.

Genesis Smith

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If there is one aspect about the 49ers that they despise, it’s softness. They want all of their players to be tough and physical. Even more so for a safety, which is why they need to stay away from Arizona’s Genesis Smith.

Adding a safety with strong coverage skills is what they need to prioritize in this draft, but not at the cost of physicality. Smith is more of a finesse player. He’s probably elite in seven-on-seven scrimmages.

But the 49ers need their safeties to be great coverage and capable in run support. Smith hasn’t proven trustworthy of that, which means he’d be a project for the 49ers to work on, and I don’t believe that interests them.

Kamari Ramsey

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After being one of the most injured teams last season, the last thing the 49ers need is to draft a player with a long injury history. USC’s Kamari Ramsey fits that bill and should be avoided at all costs.

It’s injuries galore with him, as he’s missed multiple games in 2023, 2024, and 2025. He couldn’t finish his final season in college due to a knee injury suffered in November. Ramsey is injury-prone.

He also doesn’t have a single standout trait that helps generate an immediate impact at any level of the defense. Ramsey is a late Day 3 flier for a team to take on, and since the 49ers don’t have any late picks, it’s an easy stay away.

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