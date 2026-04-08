3 49ers Facing the Most Pressure in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers have done an excellent job improving their team this offseason.

Practically every addition they’ve made will help them in a big way in 2026. However, it’s not just the additions the 49ers made that will help them be better next season.

The players who were already on the team will need to get better. That will go a long way for the 49ers as well. In fact, three 49ers are facing a ton of pressure for them to have an impressive 2026 season.

Renardo Green

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Last year was a bit disappointing for Renardo Green. After he had a very promising rookie season, he failed to follow it up in his sophomore season last year.

There were countless times Green was busting his coverage. It indicates a lack of focus on his part, which needs to be better in 2026. Not to mention that Kyle Shanahan has placed pressure on him.

At the NFL annual meeting, Shanahan was very vocal in his belief in Green. That means he’s expecting great things out of him next year. He should be capable of it.

It’s expected out of him now that Shanahan has come out and said it. Playing under Raheem Morris, who has a background with defensive backs, should help with that.

Malik Mustapha

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Another player who had a sweet rookie season, but an underwhelming sophomore one, is Malik Mustapha. Maybe his late start due to an ACL tear is what derailed him.

But he wasn’t an impactful player at all last year. He made more negative plays than positive ones. His pass coverage has always been questionable, but he struggled in run defense as well.

The 49ers cannot confidently say they have a starting-caliber safety on their roster. Mustapha can change that if he steps it up and improves next season. Otherwise, his career projection will be in doubt.

Ricky Pearsall

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Will 2026 be a primetime year for Ricky Pearsall? It’s time for him to finally prove to the 49ers why they drafted him in the first round.

He hasn’t given them any justification for it thus far. Last year, it looked like there would be a chance for it. He started the season strong until he injured his PCL against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Once that happened, he was never the same again. Not only did he miss numerous games, but he wasn’t anywhere close to 100% in any game after that. It was unfortunate and disappointing to see.

2026 has to be the year that he breaks out and finally finds some luck with his health. Pearsall will essentially be entering a contract year. This next season will determine if the 49ers will pick up his fifth-year option or not.

As of now, they probably don’t. But if he is healthy and plays at a fairly high level, the 49ers will not think twice about picking up his fifth-year option. A lot is on the line for Pearsall next year.

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