One Down Side for the 49ers After the Seahawks Won the Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA -- The greatest rival for the San Francisco 49ers in the last 15 years has been the Seattle Seahawks. It hasn't mattered if the regimes have changed.

Both teams have an intense rivalry with some of the most chaotic battles. Neither team wants the other to succeed, which is why it was a nightmare for the 49ers to watch Seattle win the Super Bowl in their stadium.

That was a serious gut punch, especially since the Seahawks bounced the 49ers from the playoffs. To make matters worse, there's a downside to consider for the 49ers after the Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

This downside is brutal for 2026

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Their defense will remain intact. Only nine free agents are unrestricted, and none of them are integral defensive players. Boye Mafe is the only noteworthy one, but he's a rotational player.

It shouldn't be difficult for the Seahawks to find his replacement in the draft or in free agency. Tariq Woolen is another player who's been decent, but he's also replaceable.

Aside from those two players, the Seahawks will have every defender back in 2026. That is a disaster for the 49ers, as it means Head Coach Mike Macdonald will have the upper hand again.

His scheme to stifle the 49ers' offense is immaculate, but it's largely thanks to the players they have drafted, signed, and traded for in the last two years. From Byron Murphy to Ernest Jones to Leonard Williams.

Seattle has built a terrifying defense with their defensive line as the heart and soul of it. Facing the Seahawks will be an outright war for the 49ers again next year.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and linebacker Derick Hall (58) reacts after the sack of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Winning or losing is going to come down to how well their offense does against the Seahawks' defense. With what the 49ers have right now, it's not enough.

Even if they were healthy against the Seahawks in their last two matchups, they probably still lose. They need a boost with their offensive line and wide receiver position to beat Seattle.

Kyle Shanahan needs the talent to help him. It can't simply be a chess match between him and Macdonald. He will lose that matchup with how the Seahawks are constructed on defense.

The crazy part is the 49ers could bring in a sweet receiver and one strong offensive lineman, and it will still be tough to beat the Seahawks. It's not like Seattle isn't going to try to improve, too.

The Seahawks' only dropoff will be on offense with Klint Kubiak gone. Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker might be bound for another team as well.

In any case, the Seahawks are a scary defense to go against, fresh off a Super Bowl win. Expect them to be in playoff contention again in 2026 to try to derail the 49ers.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI