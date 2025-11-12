3 Things We Learned From the 49ers' Week 10 Loss to the Rams
The Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was by far the worst of the season for the San Francisco 49ers.
It wasn't just because it was to a divisional opponent, but also how they lost. The Rams broke open the game with a 21-0 lead, and while the 49ers had some fight in them, it was too much to overcome. This loss to the Rams revealed a few things about the 49ers.
Great teams will expose the 49ers
There is only so much the 49ers can do to mask the plethora of injuries on their team, especially on their defense. Against the Rams, it was on full display how extremely difficult it is.
"I think that stuff does catch up," Kyle Shanahan said. "But, when you play against a good team, a really good offense like that, and you are in this situation we're in, you better play at your best. And we didn't do that at all."
Similar to when the 49ers' offensive line faces talented pass rushers, the 49ers' defense is going to get diced up when they face a great offense. It's just the reality for them.
This is why trading a first-round pick for Trey Hendrickson or another popular name wasn't going to remedy the defense that much. Unless some of the young players ascend dramatically, this is what will occur against impressive teams.
Winning the NFC West is out of the question
Yes, the 49ers are 3-1 against NFC West opponents and have a 6-4 record. They are still alive to win the division. However, that isn't going to happen. That is out of the question.
With how depleted the 49ers are, the Rams are the significantly better team. Not to mention that the Seattle Seahawks are on a tear right now as well. They currently sit atop the NFC West.
It's going to take something miraculous for the 49ers to get back into the mix and win the division. Their best shot is making the playoffs as a Wild Card team.
Brian Robinson Jr. makes the run game relevant
It has become increasingly clear, but now there is no debate -- Brian Robinson Jr. makes the run game relevant. He is the best option for the 49ers.
Christian McCaffrey is still a sweet player, but his days as a sweet running back might be finished. Against the Rams, Robinson averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored a touchdown.
McCaffrey was slugging all day, averaging 2.5 yards per carry. Blocking doesn't do him much of any favor, but he clearly isn't good enough to overcome it.
Robinson should be getting more carries than McCaffrey. It's just too bad Shanahan would never do that. He'd rather McCaffrey continue to slug it than do what's good for the offense.
