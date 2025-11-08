All 49ers

49ers Must Lean On This Player More Against the Rams

If the 49ers can lean on this player against the Rams, then it will increase their chances of victory.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on from the sidelines against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on from the sidelines against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 was nothing short of impressive for the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Week 10 for the second go-around with the Rams has grown tougher for the 49ers. They won't have Fred Warner like they did in the initial matchup.

The Rams' offense is bound for a big day against the 49ers' defense. That means it's up to the 49ers' offense to help their defense out with long drives that equate to points.

The key players on offense, Mac Jones, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle, will need to be on their A-game. However, there is another player the 49ers must lean on against the Rams.

49ers must lean on this player to help them defeat the Rams

49ers RB Brian Robinson Jr
Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) carries the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

That player is Brian Robinson Jr.. The key to defeating the Rams is running the ball against them. The 49ers struggled to do so last time and needed Jones to steer the ship.

But this game is poised for the 49ers to have success running the ball. It can't just be McCaffrey leading the way. Kyle Shanahan must get Robinson involved, especially after his showing against the New York Giants.

Robinson reeled off 53 yards on five carries, highlighted by an 18-yard bulldozing touchdown run. He looks extremely comfortable in the offense now. Even offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak sees it.

"He practices really well and you can see he's ready, he's fresh," said Kubiak. "That's the kind of runner he is though. I think he also is getting more comfortable with our offense week-to-week. He's very comfortable, just seeing the holes, knowing his tracks a little bit more confidently, probably playing a little bit more fast because of that. But he just gets better every week. So, we love where he is at.”

49ers RB Brian Robinson Jr
Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) carries the ball against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison (left) and cornerback Mike Hughes (right) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If they love where he is, then he needs to receive more carries. McCaffrey ran it 22 times against the Rams in the initial matchup while Robinson got it five times.

How about taking at least five of those carries from McCaffrey to Robinson? He's earned it. Plus, McCaffrey needs a break. Decreasing his carries could help increase his efficiency.

It makes too much sense to utilize Robinson more. This game is the perfect chance to do it since the 49ers haven't showcased much of Robinson on film.

Running it heavily against the Rams with McCaffrey and Robinson is pivotal for the 49ers. Doing so will enhance the offense and their chances for victory.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
