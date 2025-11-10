All 49ers

Three 49ers Whose Stock Fell in the Loss to the Rams

No other players on the 49ers decreased their stock more in the loss against the Rams than these three.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs with the ball past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
There is plenty of blame to go around on the San Francisco 49ers for their 42-26 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Some players had worse games than others. But three 49ers had poor or revealing performances that have caused their stock to decrease after the loss to the Rams.

Christian McCaffrey

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Part of why the 49ers' offense has been fine this season is thanks to Christian McCaffrey. However, he's also been part of why the running game has been ineffective.

Against the Rams, McCaffrey tallied 30 yards on 12 carries for a subpar average of 2.5 yards per carry. Brian Robinson Jr., on the other hand, ran for 41 yards on eight carries for an average of 5.1 yards per carry and a score.

Feed Robinson more than McCaffrey. The two came close to an even split in carries, but this game indicates that Robinson should take a little more of the carries than McCaffrey.

It could be that McCaffrey is wearing down from having to do so much. It's also perplexing not to see either play on the field at the same time. In any case, McCaffrey as a runner is losing its luster.

Deommodore Lenoir

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Deommodore Lenoir has been having a solid season, but against the Rams, he played like a rookie. The third touchdown allowed, Matthew Stafford's 400th career touchdown pass, was his fault.

Lenoir completely had a brain fart and let Davis Allen lose. He's staring at Stafford, getting lost in the clouds to allow the touchdown. That cannot happen to someone who's supposed to be the currently best player on defense.

Given how much Lenoir likes to trash-talk, this just can't be tolerated. He needs to remain locked in if he wants to keep operating with his mentality.

Spencer Burford

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Spencer Burford was a hero for the 49ers' offense in Week 9. His start at left guard brought stability after weeks of abysmal performances from rookie Connor Colby.

Unfortunately, Burford couldn't build upon his Week 9 shine. Burford got the start against the Rams, but he didn't remain in the game the whole time.

The 49ers yanked Burford for Ben Bartch, which means he was messing up. Burford played 55 percent of the offensive snaps. It's safe to say his stint as the starter is over.

The bright side for Burford is that Bartch is bound to get injured again. His history suggests he will sustain an injury sooner or later.

