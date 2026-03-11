4 Free Agents Still Remain on the Market for the 49ers

Two days of free agency are in the books, with a total of three players signed for the San Francisco 49ers.

Mike Evans is the only noteworthy one, as he was a splash signing. Still, the 49ers should look to add a few more players to help boost their team, and it should be one of these four free agents.

Rachaad White

Adding a veteran running back would be wise for the 49ers. They can’t turn everything over to Jordan James as the backup to Christian McCaffrey, and Isaac Guerendo is in the doghouse.

Rachaad White would make for a solid signing. He’s used to being in the backup role and contributing in a rotational role. He’s also proven capable as a starter when needed.

White has some versatility to his game. He rushed for 572 yards and caught 40 passes for 218 receiving yards this past season. White fits what Kyle Shanahan likes in a running back.

Cameron Jordan

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Since the 49ers are into aging players that are still performing well, they should see if Cameron Jordan is interested in signing with them. He is still making a great impact at 36 years old, tallying 10.5 sacks in 2025.

The 49ers could use that production and a veteran voice on the defensive line. They have a lot of young players who could learn a thing or two from having Jordan in the fray. Signing Jordan should only be for a one-year deal.

Kevin Byard

The 49ers may not admit it, but they desperately need to revamp their safety position. Ji’Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha, and Marques Sigle are not viable starters. They’re liabilities.

That's why they should go get former Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard. He’s another aging player, but that doesn’t seem to matter too much for the 49ers. What’s important to them is whether the player is a quality talent.

Byard is still a solid starter who can support the run and defend well against the pass. You can’t say that about any other safety on the 49ers. If defensive coordinator Raheem Morris likes him, they should do it.

Nick Cross

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch defended by Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) in the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If the 49ers believe in developing, then they should love former Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross. He didn’t perform well this past season in coverage, which makes his value low.

However, that’s exactly why the 49ers should sign him. They can reel him in and roll the dice on getting him to the level he was at in the first few seasons of his career. The best part of all is that he’s 24 years old.

With Morris having a background in defensive backs, Cross is perfectly set up to become a sturdy starter once again. It’s better to see how he can fare than running it back with the currently rostered safeties.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.