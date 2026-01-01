4 New Years Resolutions for the San Francisco 49ers

As the San Francisco 49ers head into the new year they have to be happy with how things went in 2025. However, like all of us, there is always room for improvement and certain goals that we would like to hit in the new year. What are some new year resolutions for the 49ers?

Improved health in 2026

Sometimes injuries are just bad luck. They are a part of the game, and there is not much you can do. Other times, you have to wonder if things can be prevented. The 49ers history of injuries is far too long and occurs far too often to think this is some random occurrence. San Francisco needs to put more resources and energy into maintaining player health.

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Better pass rush for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers pass rush may be the reason this team fails to meet all of their goals this season. To be fair, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are out and they will be back in 2026. Still, there are a few very important weeks coming up this year, and someone needs to help the pass rush. An improved pass rush would look better than any gym membership.

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers must keep Robert Saleh in 2026

Robert Saleh is going to be one of the top head coaching candidates in the NFL this year. John Lynch had noted that he plans to make Saleh an offer he cannot refuse. This has to be a main focus of 2026. On one hand, if Saleh wants to be a head coach, there is not much that the 49ers can do to change his mind. On the other hand, the job is a bit less stressful, and if Lynch wanted to, the pay could be about the same. Will the 49ers make this happen?

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

49ers must dominate the 2026 NFL draft

The draft is not until about halfway through the year but it will define how the 2026 season goes. San Francisco is going to be up against the salary cap with the way their roster is constructed and that will not change any time soon.

So, they are overly reliant on hitting on their draft classes to fill the roster with young, and cost effective talent. Their past two classes have potential hits, but the impact and potential is still undetermined.

San Francisco needs a no doubt about it draft class in 2026.

