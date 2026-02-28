Why the 49ers Should Take a Guard in Round 1 of the NFL Draft

While most experts expect the 49ers to spend another first-round pick on a defenisve lineman this year, it's time for the 49ers to get serious about the other side of the trenches.

Last year, they went into the season with Ben Bartch as their starting left guard. This was a decidedly unserious decision, as Bartch has had major injury issues his entire career. He went on to start just two games and he finished the season on the Injured Reserve List.

The only offensive lineman the 49ers drafted last year was Connor Colby, who was a seventh-round pick. Of course, he was awful when he had to fill in for Bartch. So, the 49ers eventually turned to Spencer Burford, who started the season as their swing tackle.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Burford was serviceable for half a season, and now he's on the verge of becoming a free agent, which means some team most likely will give him $15 million per season. Serviceable offensive linemen get big bucks all the time on the open market.

The 49ers absolutely should not pay Burford $15 million per season. They should let him leave and replace him with someone much better and cheaper. And the only way to do that is to draft a guard early. Someone with Pro Bowl potential who can start right away.

The best guard in this year's draft is Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane. He's a premium athlete, he's tough, he fits any scheme, he's a good run blocker and an even better pass protector. He instantly would be the best guard the 49ers have had since Mike Iupati, whom they drafted in Round 1 of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Ioane currently is the 25th-ranked prospect according to Pro Football Focus, and the 49ers have the 27th pick, which means Ioane just might be available when the 49ers are on the clock. If not, they could trade up a couple spots for him if necessary.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 49ers need a foundational player to build around on the offensive line. It's not Trent Williams, who will turn 38 this year and will hold out yet again if the 49ers don't give him the extension he wants. He wants guaranteed money, and he wants to get paid $30 million per season. That's a ton of money for a declining left tackle who's coming off the worst season of his career.

Soon, the 49ers will have to replace Williams. But for a season or two, a duo of him and Ioane on the left side of the offensive line would be elite.

If the 49ers want Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey to perform at their best, the offensive line needs to be among the best in the league. So get the best player in the draft at the one position on the offensive line that the 49ers must fill this offseason.

Don't overthink it.