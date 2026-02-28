Why the 49ers Should Take a Guard in Round 1 of the NFL Draft
In this story:
While most experts expect the 49ers to spend another first-round pick on a defenisve lineman this year, it's time for the 49ers to get serious about the other side of the trenches.
Last year, they went into the season with Ben Bartch as their starting left guard. This was a decidedly unserious decision, as Bartch has had major injury issues his entire career. He went on to start just two games and he finished the season on the Injured Reserve List.
The only offensive lineman the 49ers drafted last year was Connor Colby, who was a seventh-round pick. Of course, he was awful when he had to fill in for Bartch. So, the 49ers eventually turned to Spencer Burford, who started the season as their swing tackle.
Burford was serviceable for half a season, and now he's on the verge of becoming a free agent, which means some team most likely will give him $15 million per season. Serviceable offensive linemen get big bucks all the time on the open market.
The 49ers absolutely should not pay Burford $15 million per season. They should let him leave and replace him with someone much better and cheaper. And the only way to do that is to draft a guard early. Someone with Pro Bowl potential who can start right away.
The best guard in this year's draft is Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane. He's a premium athlete, he's tough, he fits any scheme, he's a good run blocker and an even better pass protector. He instantly would be the best guard the 49ers have had since Mike Iupati, whom they drafted in Round 1 of the 2010 NFL Draft.
Ioane currently is the 25th-ranked prospect according to Pro Football Focus, and the 49ers have the 27th pick, which means Ioane just might be available when the 49ers are on the clock. If not, they could trade up a couple spots for him if necessary.
The 49ers need a foundational player to build around on the offensive line. It's not Trent Williams, who will turn 38 this year and will hold out yet again if the 49ers don't give him the extension he wants. He wants guaranteed money, and he wants to get paid $30 million per season. That's a ton of money for a declining left tackle who's coming off the worst season of his career.
Soon, the 49ers will have to replace Williams. But for a season or two, a duo of him and Ioane on the left side of the offensive line would be elite.
If the 49ers want Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey to perform at their best, the offensive line needs to be among the best in the league. So get the best player in the draft at the one position on the offensive line that the 49ers must fill this offseason.
Don't overthink it.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn